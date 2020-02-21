After 2 days of grueling debate, parental consent for minors’ abortions to become law in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In his State of the State address at the beginning of the 2020 legislative session, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked for a bill to require minors seeking abortion to obtain parental consent. On Thursday, he received it.After five hours of heated debate over the course of two days, the Florida House passed a bill that would do just that, sending the legislation to DeSantis’ desk, the first piece of major legislation to do so.The bill, which had been fast-tracked through a single committee stop instead of the usual three, was replaced Wednesday by the Senate’s version of the b…
‘We’ve definitely crossed the Rubicon’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe sounds alarm on Trump’s politicization of spy agencies
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough warned that President Donald Trump had crossed a point of no return in his politicization of the intelligence community.
The "Morning Joe" host noted that Trump had battled with intelligence agencies over Russia since before his inauguration, but Scarborough said the president's installation of a partisan ally to oversee the nation's spies was a dangerous move.
"This is a president who, of course, in the past has taken the word of Vladimir Putin and an ex-KGB agent over his own intel agencies when it comes to Russian's election interference," Scarborough said. "But he's backed down and allowed the intelligence community to do their jobs, they've reported to Congress that the Russians are still trying to interfere. Most of them call it the greatest threat to American democracy that we have."
New virus outbreaks in China and abroad rekindle concerns
An eruption of new coronavirus cases in South Korea, Iran and Chinese hospitals and prisons rekindled concerns Friday about the spread of a deadly disease that has killed more than 2,200 people.
The World Health Organization warned nations could face a serious problem if they fail to "hit hard now" against the virus, which has infected more than 75,000 in China and over 1,100 abroad.
China has pointed to official figures showing new cases slowing this week as evidence that its drastic containment measures are working, but fresh infections emerged at two Beijing hospitals, and more than 500 others were reported in prisons across the country.