Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez boycotts Trump’s State of the Union: ‘None of this is normal and I will not legitimize it’

The youngest woman ever elected to the House of Representatives announced on Tuesday that she will not attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union,” she explained. “This is a deeply personal decision for each member to make, and a choice I did not take lightly.”

She also announced that she would be counter-programming with a question and answer session online.

“I will be hopping on Instagram Live later this evening to connect with my constituents and follow up with their questions about #SOTU,” AOC added.

She is not the only member of Congress boycotting Trump’s address.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) also announced she would not be attending Trump’s “sham” State of the Union address.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a deeply personal decision for each member to make, and a choice I did not take lightly. I will be hopping on Instagram Live later this evening to connect with my constituents and follow up with their questions about #SOTU. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT