All US Navy ships in the Pacific near countries with coronavirus ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days

CNN National Security reporter Ryan Browne tweeted Thursday that the U.S. Navy has ordered all of its vessels in the Pacific that have been near countries with COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, “to remain at sea for at least 14 days before pulling into another port in order to monitor sailors for any symptoms of the virus.”

Health experts have said that the two-week period should give enough time for infected people to become aware that they are sick.

The highly-contagious disease has spread very quickly in South Korea and California after public exposure. The first person verified with “community-spread” transmission was identified just outside of Sacramento, California.

According to Browne, the Navy spokesperson said that “the instruction to self-quarantine for 14 days applies to all ships that have visited all countries in the Pacific region and not just those that have visited countries with moderate or greater risk of Coronavirus.”

