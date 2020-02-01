Amazon highlights taxes paid in pushback against critics
Amazon said Friday it paid more than $1 billion in US federal income taxes in 2019 as it pushed back at criticism over its corporate responsibility.
A blog post by Amazon sought to highlight its investments and contributions to the US economy, in a move to fend off critics claiming it benefits from taxpayer subsidies.
“Since 2010, we’ve made more than $270 billion in investments in corporate offices, customer fulfillment and cloud infrastructure, wind and solar farms, eco-friendly equipment and machinery and compensation to our teams,” Amazon said.
“These investments are accelerating, and we estimate that they have contributed an additional $168 billion to the US GDP since 2010.”
The tech giant, whose market valuation moved back above $1 trillion following its earnings report Thursday, said it paid more than $1 billion in US federal income taxes in 2019, along with $2.4 billion in other federal taxes, including payroll taxes and customs duties.
It said it “collected and remitted nearly $9 billion in sales and use taxes to states and localities throughout the US” last year and paid over $1.6 billion in state and local taxes.
Amazon faced criticism over its prior annual reports which appeared to show it paid no federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018, and received some rebates after a tax reform measure passed by Congress — joining several other large corporations whose tax bill was cut by the law.
Amazon’s statement Friday said it adheres to “all applicable federal and state tax laws,” while noting that it takes advantage of laws that encourage economic investment and job creation.
“Over the last decade, no other US-based company has created more jobs than Amazon,” the statement said.
“Our investments have led to the creation of over two million jobs in the US.”
It said its labor force — now 798,000 worldwide — includes some 500,000 in the United States, where it pays a wage of at least $15 an hour, above the required minimums in most states.
Amazon’s statement comes amid an effort by officials from 137 countries to reform the global tax system for a more equitable distribution of revenues paid by multinationals and the largely US-based digital giants.
In December, Amazon published its French tax returns, showing it paid 250 million euros last year, after accusations of underpayment.
Amazon’s quarterly update showed a profit in the final three months of last year of $3.3 billion on revenue of $87.4 billion. For the full year it had net income of $11.6 billion on $280 billion in revenue.
China’s isolation grows as virus toll reaches 259
China faced deepening isolation over its coronavirus epidemic on Saturday as the death toll soared to 259, with the United States and Australia leading a growing list of nations to impose extraordinary Chinese travel bans.
With Britain, Russia and Sweden among the countries confirming their first infections, the virus has now spread to more than two dozen nations, sending governments scurrying to limit their exposure.
The United States toughened its stance Friday by declaring a national emergency, temporarily barring entry to foreigners who had been in China within the past two weeks.
2020 Election
Real Time’s Bill Maher urges Dems to make an issue of Trump’s mental decline — and hands them the brutal ad to make the case
HBO "Real Time " host Bill Maher handed Democrats a potent weapon on Friday night, unveiling a campaign ad produced by his staff that demonstrated that Donald Trump is in a state of mental decline by using clips of the president slurring and garbling his words.
Introducing the ad he stated, "Trump is a neurological mess, but the Democrats are too scared to make an issue of it, when, actually, it would cut together really well as a campaign ad."
Following running the clip -- which was greeted with laughter and wild applause from the HBO show's audience, Maher dryly added, "As Melania often says to Donald, 'That wasn't so hard.'"
‘American Dirt,’ novel on migrants, ignites literary controversy
Hailed by luminaries such as Stephen King and Oprah Winfrey, "American Dirt" was touted as the next "great American novel," bought for a seven-figure advance, backed by aggressive marketing and launched last week to great fanfare in both English and Spanish.
Instead of glory, however, author Jeanine Cummins finds herself at the heart of a cultural maelstrom, accused by some of exploiting the tragedy of Mexican migrants in a US election year and of validating stereotypes such as those used by President Donald Trump to fuel his anti-immigration rhetoric.
The book tells the story of a Mexican woman who owns a bookshop and flees on the notoriously dangerous cargo train known as "The Beast" that migrants ride to the north. She also survives the slaughter of almost her entire family by drug traffickers at a traditional birthday celebration.