Americans erupt over ‘typical disingenuous Susan Collins nonsense’ as she acquits Trump’s bad behavior

1 min ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced that she was voting to acquit President Donald Trump for his “poor judgment.” Just hours before his State of the Union Address, Collins announced that against removing Trump from office because it had never been done before.

She was quickly blasted for her illogical argument that treated Maine voters like they were “gullible” enough to believe everything she tells them.

Others blasted Collins for demanding a standard for impeachment that flies in the face of the rules.

Some shoved the truth right in Collins’ face, showing off what a liar Trump is.

Pete Buttigieg leads in the Iowa Caucuses after results were finally released

9 mins ago

February 4, 2020

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a lead in the Iowa Caucus after the state party finally released partial results on Tuesday.

According to numbers released by the Iowa Democratic Party, Buttigieg received 27% of the delegate percentage, with 62% of precincts tallied.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is in second place with 25% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in third place with 18%.

Former Vice President Joe Biden finished third, with 16%, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 13%.

Susan Collins predicts Trump will be ‘much more cautious’ about cheating as she votes to acquit

18 mins ago

February 4, 2020

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced on Tuesday that she would vote to acquit Donald Trump on both charges of impeachment.

Collins defended her vote during an interview the CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell.

She explained that she thinks it is less likely that Trump will cheat following his expected acquittal.

"I believe that the president has learned from this case," Collins said. "The president has been impeached. That's a pretty big lesson."

Susan Collins claims she is acquitting Trump’s ‘poor judgment’ because she did so for Clinton

50 mins ago

February 4, 2020

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) gave a convoluted excuse for her acquittal of President Donald Trump.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate Tuesday, Collins explained that she voted to acquit former President Bill Clinton, but recalled she thought at the time that House Republicans proved that he broke the law. She didn't believe lying about a sex act met the threshold for impeachment, however.

In 2020, an international conspiracy to undermine a political opponent, however, also doesn't meet the standard for removal from office.

While she acknowledged that Trump exercised "poor judgment" by demanding Ukraine announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, it wasn't an action unbefitting the United States presidency, she said.

