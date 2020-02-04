Americans erupt over ‘typical disingenuous Susan Collins nonsense’ as she acquits Trump’s bad behavior

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced that she was voting to acquit President Donald Trump for his “poor judgment.” Just hours before his State of the Union Address, Collins announced that against removing Trump from office because it had never been done before.

She was quickly blasted for her illogical argument that treated Maine voters like they were “gullible” enough to believe everything she tells them.

Susan Collins' must believe the voters of Maine are very gullible https://t.co/QeZVrqwTjO — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 4, 2020

Others blasted Collins for demanding a standard for impeachment that flies in the face of the rules.

None of th is remotely makes sense. She fears losing in Nov. she probably will anyway — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 4, 2020

Some shoved the truth right in Collins’ face, showing off what a liar Trump is.

You're voting 2 acquit so apparently u dont think he did anything wrong. When a juror votes 2 convict a defendant its because they feel the defendant is guilty of wrongdoing & has 2 pay the price 4 the wrongdoing. There's no middle ground 2 this. @SenSusanCollins #SusanCollins — Lucy Ortiz (@HerLaptop112) February 4, 2020

Susan Collins is a trumper who happily sold out her country and made a criminal a king. Anyone referring to her as a moderate should be getting a paycheck from her campaign. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 4, 2020

This is typical disingenuous Susan Collins nonsense. She knew McConnellwas wrong on Garland-did nothing. She knew Dr. Ford was telling the truth-did nothing. And she knows Trump will do it again-did nothing. She is the worst kind of DC creature that never does what she believes https://t.co/k8NCfHfv6h — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 4, 2020

#SidekickSue has once again demonstrated poor judgment. @SenatorCollins complicity in the cover up of a corrupt President; a man she all warned us was not fit for office and would be dangerous to the republic and our national security is her legacy. In November we vote her out. — Mainers for Accountable Leadership (@mfalpac) February 4, 2020

Susan Collins had a message for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Marie Yovanovitch: Go fuck yourselves. I’m excited to watch Maine send that same message to Susan this November. They’ll just have to remember to have it sent to McConnell’s ass. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 4, 2020

if “asking for help to get dirt on your political opponent from a foreign county “ is not impeachable WHAT IS? Guess you think – Trump could shoot someone on Fifth Ave and get away w it @SenateGOP @SenateGOP @SenatorCollins @lisamurkowski @Sen_JoeManchin @SenCoryGardner https://t.co/qLNNFFMRSj — janie (@Janiehal6) February 4, 2020

Sorry, @SenatorCollins – maybe it wasn't one of those tweets and it was actually was one of these MANY MANY tweets you think shows Trump has learned his lesson. Which one of these makes that clear to you? pic.twitter.com/4G8noiopOT — Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) February 4, 2020

"Voting in favor of either article could have rekindled anger in #Maine's conservative base and prompted a late-breaking primary challenge." https://t.co/Svmg5N04Yb — David Gura (@davidgura) February 4, 2020

"…The president has learned from this case.”@SenSusanCollins Yes, Trump learned he can get away with, while we learned Susan Collins is exactly who we thought she was. https://t.co/XrWiegAwUo — Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) February 4, 2020

I just heard that @lisamurkowski and @SenatorCollins are co-authoring a book entitled Profiles in Cowardice. — A Woman of a Certain Age. (@LeslieEscoto2) February 4, 2020

.@SenatorCollins is again showing how intentionally ignorant she can be in order to justify falling in line with a terrible vote. Everyone in Maine should frame this and remind Susan when the President gets even worse. This can be a part of her employee termination file. https://t.co/CCOCCaBBZK — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 4, 2020

Today's installment of "Susan Collins is a liar, not a complete idiot" https://t.co/xaxLw7xOyi — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) February 4, 2020

I feel like we always have a moment where we think #SusanCollins will do something extraordinary.. and then she doesn’t. #TrumpImpeachment https://t.co/LjBBcqZKOj — Garrett Krivicich (@gkrivi) February 4, 2020

Hey @SusanCollins,

This endorsement from @LindseyGrahamSC is the kiss of death. You didn't learn "a big lesson" from your Kavanaugh vote, but you will from this one. https://t.co/ps7zwiocQj — Glenda Gilmore (@GilmoreGlenda) February 4, 2020

Susan Collins will never miss a good opportunity to miss a good opportunity. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) February 4, 2020

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but shut the fuck up, Susan Collins. — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) February 4, 2020

#SusanCollins is evidently too ignorant to understand when a #CorruptPresident is given a pass it sends a message to all criminals. She makes America less safe and contributes to a lawless society that her children and grandchildren will suffer in for the future. Sad. — BJ Bergmark (@badger1877) February 4, 2020