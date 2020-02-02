Quantcast
Connect with us

Americans paid $3.4 million for Trump to hold a Florida Super Bowl party

Published

4 mins ago

on

The American taxpayer is footing a $3.4 million bill for Trump to hold a Super Bowl party at his golf club in Florida Sunday. But, they’re not invited.

The Huffington Post charted the overall costs of President Donald Trump spending another weekend away from the White House.

“The president’s official schedule shows him spending two and a half hours Sunday evening at a ‘Super Bowl LIV watch party’ at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Tickets sold for $75 each, but were only available to members of the club — the initiation fee for which reportedly runs about $450,000, with annual dues costing several thousands of dollars more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The figure comes from the GAO’s report on each of Trump’s trips to Mar-a-Lago, which runs taxpayers about $3.4 million just for the travel, advance and security required. There are substantial costs to secure the club because it has water access.

It marked Trump’s 246th day on the golf course out of 1,108 days Trump has been in office. It means he’s spent 22 percent of his time in office golfing.

“Well, obviously there are no TVs in the White House, so what alternative did he have?” asked Public Citizen director Robert Weissman. “He could have saved money by chartering a plane and flying club members to watch the game at the White House.”

“The premise of your story is ridiculous and false, and just more left-wing media bias on display,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “The president never stops working, and that includes when he is at the Winter White House.”

The “Winter White House” is what Trump calls his golf course. It is actually an exclusive for-profit club. The White House is owned by the American people and is often referred to as “the people’s house.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked what Trump did over the weekend, the White House said he had a few phone calls and “meetings with staff.” There were many things Trump could be working on, but he opted to take to the golf course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing an 18-hole golf course generally takes about three to four and a half hours, GolfLink said.

Read more at the Huffington Post here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Americans paid $3.4 million for Trump to hold a Florida Super Bowl party

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

The American taxpayer is footing a $3.4 million bill for Trump to hold a Super Bowl party at his golf club in Florida Sunday. But, they're not invited.

The Huffington Post charted the overall costs of President Donald Trump spending another weekend away from the White House.

"The president’s official schedule shows him spending two and a half hours Sunday evening at a 'Super Bowl LIV watch party' at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Tickets sold for $75 each, but were only available to members of the club — the initiation fee for which reportedly runs about $450,000, with annual dues costing several thousands of dollars more.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Vapid propaganda’: Fox Sports faces fan backlash after Sean Hannity segment ‘ruins’ Super Bowl

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Ahead of the Superbowl Sunday, President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News for what some are calling a propaganda interview filled with lies.

Aside from Trump saying he stopped the coronavirus, his interview was littered with lies, Twitter users said. And it was the last thing they wanted to see before the big game.

Many sports fans were frustrated with the fact that their sports was being polluted with politics on a day that is supposed to be about anything but politics.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

John Kerry overheard talking about entering the 2020 presidential race

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

After Michael Bloomberg's late entrance into the 2020 presidential campaign, now former Secretary of State John Kerry is pondering another go.

According to NBC News, Kerry was overheard by a reporter in the lobby restaurant of the Renaissance Savery hotel, saying "maybe I'm f*cking deluding myself here" then explaining why he should run.

"Kerry said donors like venture capitalist Doug Hickey would have to 'raise a couple of million,' adding that such donors 'now have the reality of Bernie,'" NBC reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image