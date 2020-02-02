Americans paid $3.4 million for Trump to hold a Florida Super Bowl party

The American taxpayer is footing a $3.4 million bill for Trump to hold a Super Bowl party at his golf club in Florida Sunday. But, they’re not invited.

The Huffington Post charted the overall costs of President Donald Trump spending another weekend away from the White House.

“The president’s official schedule shows him spending two and a half hours Sunday evening at a ‘Super Bowl LIV watch party’ at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Tickets sold for $75 each, but were only available to members of the club — the initiation fee for which reportedly runs about $450,000, with annual dues costing several thousands of dollars more.

The figure comes from the GAO’s report on each of Trump’s trips to Mar-a-Lago, which runs taxpayers about $3.4 million just for the travel, advance and security required. There are substantial costs to secure the club because it has water access.

It marked Trump’s 246th day on the golf course out of 1,108 days Trump has been in office. It means he’s spent 22 percent of his time in office golfing.

“Well, obviously there are no TVs in the White House, so what alternative did he have?” asked Public Citizen director Robert Weissman. “He could have saved money by chartering a plane and flying club members to watch the game at the White House.”

“The premise of your story is ridiculous and false, and just more left-wing media bias on display,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “The president never stops working, and that includes when he is at the Winter White House.”

The “Winter White House” is what Trump calls his golf course. It is actually an exclusive for-profit club. The White House is owned by the American people and is often referred to as “the people’s house.”

When asked what Trump did over the weekend, the White House said he had a few phone calls and “meetings with staff.” There were many things Trump could be working on, but he opted to take to the golf course.

Getting a little exercise this morning! pic.twitter.com/fyAAcbhbgk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2020

Playing an 18-hole golf course generally takes about three to four and a half hours, GolfLink said.

Read more at the Huffington Post here.