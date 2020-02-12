America’s European allies no longer believe Trump’s ‘apoplectic’ threats

European allies are no longer taking angry threats from President Donald Trump all that seriously.

The U.S. president reportedly flew into an “apoplectic” rage in a phone call with British prime minister Boris Johnson, who agreed to a deal with Chinese telecoms company Huawei despite Trump’s threats to withdraw from an intelligence-sharing agreement, reported Business Insider.

Other allies in Europe are also ignoring Trump’s threats over Huawei.

Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats in Germany seem poised to reject a ban on the company, saying “state actors with sufficient resources can infiltrate the network of any equipment maker.”

Germany move came after Trump failed to follow through on his threats against the U.K., and even the U.S. president’s allies are calling the effort a failure.

“The biggest strategic defeat for the United States since the early days of World War II,” complained Newt Gingrich, the former Republican House speaker.