America’s European allies no longer believe Trump’s ‘apoplectic’ threats

Published

4 mins ago

on

European allies are no longer taking angry threats from President Donald Trump all that seriously.

The U.S. president reportedly flew into an “apoplectic” rage in a phone call with British prime minister Boris Johnson, who agreed to a deal with Chinese telecoms company Huawei despite Trump’s threats to withdraw from an intelligence-sharing agreement, reported Business Insider.

Other allies in Europe are also ignoring Trump’s threats over Huawei.

Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats in Germany seem poised to reject a ban on the company, saying “state actors with sufficient resources can infiltrate the network of any equipment maker.”

Germany move came after Trump failed to follow through on his threats against the U.K., and even the U.S. president’s allies are calling the effort a failure.

“The biggest strategic defeat for the United States since the early days of World War II,” complained Newt Gingrich, the former Republican House speaker.

‘Barr should be served with a subpoena today’: Trump boast about corrupting Justice Dept sparks outrage

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump apparently confirmed that Attorney General William Barr was interfering in the prosecutions of his friends caught up in the Russia probe -- and other social media users were shocked by his bravado.

Four prosecutors abruptly resigned from Roger Stone’s case Tuesday after Barr appeared to intervene and reject their sentencing recommendation, and Trump removed all doubt that his attorney general was involved in a Wednesday morning tweet.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought,” Trump tweeted. “Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!”

‘Pathetic little man’ Jim Jordan slammed over new report he tried to get OSU allegations quashed

Published

30 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Following a new report from the Cleveland Plain Dealer that a former Ohio State University wrestling captain testified Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called him in 2018 "crying, groveling … begging me" to contradict his brother's claim that sexual abuse by campus Dr. Richard Strauss was "common knowledge," commenters on social media exploded with redoubled criticism against the controversial representative.

What a pathetic little man.

