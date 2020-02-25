Quantcast
‘An international disgrace’: Trump slammed over ‘incoherent’ India press conference

Published

11 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took the stage in India for a solo press conference, during which he attacked two Supreme Court justices, lashed out at reporters, claimed that Democrats “loved” film producer and convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, and lied about his motivations for replacing the Director of National Intelligence.

Commenters on social media slammed the president’s chaotic and inflammatory remarks.

REVEALED: How a GOP operative used Trump’s hatred of Mueller to help free infamously corrupt governor

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

The Wall Street Journal has published a major new report about how Republican operative Mark Vargas used President Donald Trump's hatred of former special counsel Robert Mueller to wage a years-long public relations battle that culminated in the release of infamously corrupt former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

According to WSJ, Vargas helped get Trump to commute Blagojevich's sentence by writing opinion pieces that cast the former governor as a victim of a "deep state" conspiracy led by Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey.

So clearly Gorsuch and Kavanaugh should recuse themselves from any case involving you because they owe their positions to you... Right?

Trump’s corruption of intel community ‘will make it easier for him to lie’: legal experts

Published

26 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump struck a decisive blow in his ongoing war against truth by effectively politicizing U.S. intelligence agencies.

He has attacked the intelligence community throughout his presidency, but Trump's ouster of a well-respected acting director of national intelligence in favor of an inexperienced partisan ally shows his intention to corrupt those agencies for personal gain, according to a pair of legal experts writing for The Atlantic.

