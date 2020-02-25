‘An international disgrace’: Trump slammed over ‘incoherent’ India press conference

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took the stage in India for a solo press conference, during which he attacked two Supreme Court justices, lashed out at reporters, claimed that Democrats “loved” film producer and convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, and lied about his motivations for replacing the Director of National Intelligence.

Commenters on social media slammed the president’s chaotic and inflammatory remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

So clearly Gorsuch and Kavanaugh should recuse themselves from any case involving you because they owe their positions to you… Right? — Kevin 🇮🇪Johnson🇺🇸 (@Avellini7) February 25, 2020

So clearly Gorsuch and Kavanaugh should recuse themselves from any case involving you because they owe their positions to you… Right? — Kevin 🇮🇪Johnson🇺🇸 (@Avellini7) February 25, 2020

Donald Trump looks and sounds incoherent. He’s whining about Justice Sotomayor but it’s obvious he doesn’t have a clue what she said or did. He needs to have a seat. 🙄 #TrumpIndiaVisit — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) February 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

🎙️ “Our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes” 🗣️ “Your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself” Donald Trump rows with a CNN reporter during a press conference in India https://t.co/6pHiSwYgNO pic.twitter.com/eitILgZGHl — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) February 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sort of how he loved Epstein — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump is an international disgrace. — Ricardo Luke (@Lukericardo) February 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump lied again just now in his press conference. Trump’s explanation for abruptly replacing the acting intel director with a loyalist doesn’t make sense https://t.co/FXbe3efd4s — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 25, 2020

Trump Embarrassment World Tour https://t.co/yTu756vunw — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) February 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump out here doing his misinformation dance again hoping the world will ignore coromavirus news — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 25, 2020

Trump uses Weinstein to make political points against Democrats. He just can’t not make it about himself. https://t.co/KNXSMOwdF6 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What was that about Trump keeping everything on message in India https://t.co/AVxj6UO2k4 — Emily Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) February 25, 2020

There goes Trump, talking out of his ass again. https://t.co/LlbBuXvhX8 — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT