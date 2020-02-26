Angry parents complain to FCC that Shakira and J Lo’s Super Bowl halftime show inspired ‘sex trafficking’

In the wake of Shakira and J Lo’s widely praised Super Bowl halftime show, the FCC received 1,312 complaints from viewers who were upset with the alleged sexual nature of the performance, CNN reports.

Some of the complaints came from parents who said they felt they were watching a “porno show” or an “X-rated strip club performance.” CNN provided a few examples of the complaints that were received:

“Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show was extremely explicit and completely unacceptable for a event where families including children are watching,” a viewer from Utah said. “I had to send my children out of the room so that they weren’t exposed to something they should not have seen.”

“The half time show was very sexual in nature. I have never seen so many sex poses outside porn magazines,” said a viewer from New York.

“This is not appropriate family entertainment as the Super Bowl advertises. It was appalling! And then having young girls join the spectacle,” a Kentucky viewer said. “No wonder there is sex trafficking when you call this family entertainment. And where’s the Me Too women? Do you not see the hypocrisy?”

“A disgusting spectacle was on display during the halftime show of the Super Bowl yesterday and I’m sickened by the idea that this was broadcast in to so many homes in America and possibly around the world,” said a viewer from Oregon. “Selling sex seems to be the job nowadays, despite human trafficking and the Me Too movement. Shame on Fox.”

Some threatened to boycott future Super Bowls.

“Jennifer Lopez’s gyrating on a stripper pole with her butt and her crotch smack in front of my eyes, my husband and children was an affront to women and children and violates your rules,” complained a viewer from Tennessee. “I will be boycotting Pepsi and their products and unless you can guarantee a decent half time show next year, we will boycott the Super Bowl.

