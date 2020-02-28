Quantcast
Another coronavirus case from potential community transmission of COVID-19 discovered in California

Published

2 hours ago

on

California has discovered a second person with coronavirus who may have received the disease via community transmission, The Washington Post reported Friday.

“A 65-year-old resident of Santa Clara County, Calif., who has no known history of travel to countries hit hard by the outbreak, has tested positive for coronavirus, people familiar with the case said Friday,” the newspaper reported. “There is no known connection between the new patient and anyone else diagnosed with the disease, known as Covid-19.”

“That means the virus appears to be spreading among at least two separate populations, according to people who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the information has not been released publicly,” the newspaper explained. “Fears that a coronavirus pandemic could tip the world economy into recession sent global stocks into a tailspin Friday, with markets on track for their worst week since the financial crisis that began in 2008.”


America calls off major meeting of world leaders in Las Vegas as Trump continues to downplay coronavirus risks

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attempted to downplay the severity of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic during a campaign rally in South Carolina on Friday.

But as the commander-in-chief was referring to the epidemic as a "hoax," his own administration was reportedly cancelling a major global meeting.

"The Trump administration has called off a major summit of Asian leaders next month in Las Vegas amid growing alarm over the coronavirus," NBC News reported Friday evening, citing "two U.S. officials."

Trump tells his supporters the major American company he wants to destroy

Published

31 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at his enemies, referred to coronavirus as a "hoax" and vowed to destroy an American company during a campaign speech in South Carolina on Friday.

Trump was campaigning to help reelected Lindsey Graham on the eve of South Carolina's primary. Trump is not appearing on the ballot after the state Republican Party scrapped their primary to avoid embarrassing the president.

During his speech, Trump attacked the media, singling out MSNBC as "worse" than CNN.

He then went off on Comcast, MSNBC's parent company.

https://twitter.com/GingerGibson/status/1233549740538814466

2020 Election

Federal court gives Trump a big gift — but exposes the impeachment trial’s biggest fraud

Published

56 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Former White House Counsel Don McGahn can’t be forced to testify by the judicial branch, a D.C. federal appeals court ruled Friday in a split 2-1 decision.

The majority, led by two Republican-appointed judges, sided with President Donald Trump’s effort to block McGahn’s testimony, subpoenaed by the House of Representatives as part of Democrats’ oversight efforts. As a key witness in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, McGahn could provide illuminating testimony to describe some of the most damning episodes of what could constitute criminal obstruction of justice by the president.

