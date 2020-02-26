‘Are you kidding me?!?’ Obama’s former political strategist erupts at Trump’s crazed coronavirus meltdown

President Donald Trump’s frantic attempts to calm global markets by insisting that the coronavirus poses no danger to the economy drew the ire of former Obama political strategist David Axelrod.

On Wednesday morning, the president angrily blamed the media for trying to make the coronavirus outbreak “look as bad as possible” while then insisting that “USA is in great shape!”

“Are you kidding me?!?” Axelrod wrote in response. “At a time when HIS OWN public health experts just warned of the likelihood of a significant outbreak here, he Tweets THIS?”

He then hammered Trump for putting his own reelection campaign ahead of public health by trying to downplay very real concerns raised by Centers for Disease Control officials about how bad the virus might get.

“The job of POTUS is to protect the American people,” he wrote. “Not to protect HIMSELF from a difficult challenge by denying it exists!”

