Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Are you kidding me?!?’ Obama’s former political strategist erupts at Trump’s crazed coronavirus meltdown

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s frantic attempts to calm global markets by insisting that the coronavirus poses no danger to the economy drew the ire of former Obama political strategist David Axelrod.

On Wednesday morning, the president angrily blamed the media for trying to make the coronavirus outbreak “look as bad as possible” while then insisting that “USA is in great shape!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Are you kidding me?!?” Axelrod wrote in response. “At a time when HIS OWN public health experts just warned of the likelihood of a significant outbreak here, he Tweets THIS?”

He then hammered Trump for putting his own reelection campaign ahead of public health by trying to downplay very real concerns raised by Centers for Disease Control officials about how bad the virus might get.

“The job of POTUS is to protect the American people,” he wrote. “Not to protect HIMSELF from a difficult challenge by denying it exists!”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

ABC News suspends reporter caught in right-wing sting operation: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that ABC News correspondent David Wright has been suspended ahead of footage that will be released by the right-wing group Project Veritas.

"The network disciplined David Wright, who reports for ABC’s signature news programs, including 'World News Tonight,' 'Good Morning America' and 'Nightline.' Several people confirmed Wright’s suspension, but it wasn’t clear what specifically prompted ABC to take action against the reporter," reported Paul Farhi. "Network officials reviewed the footage of Wright that Project Veritas recorded, according to people familiar with the episode. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the issue."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Oh my god — no!’ MSNBC’s Mika visibly rattled by Trump official’s response to coronavirus

Published

33 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow's rosy assessment of the state of the coronavirus in the United States left MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski feeling rattled on "Morning Joe" Wednesday.

After watching a clip of Kudlow claiming that the virus had already been "contained" despite Centers for Disease Control officials' warnings that the impact of the virus "might be bad," Brzezinski's eyes visibly widened.

"Oh my God!" she exclaimed. "You just... No!"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

It’s not just Russia: The US intelligence community is also intervening in the 2020 election

Published

35 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

President Trump’s ongoing purge of the intelligence community, along with Bernie Sanders’ surge in the Democratic presidential race, has triggered an unprecedented intervention of U.S. intelligence agencies in the U.S. presidential election on factually dubious grounds.

Former CIA director John Brennan sees a “full-blown national security crisis” in President Trump’s latest moves against the intelligence community. Brennan charges, “Trump is abetting a Russian covert operation to keep him in office for Moscow’s interests, not America’s.” But congressional representatives, both Democratic and Republican, who heard a briefing by the intelligence community about the 2020 election earlier this month say the case for Russian interference is “overstated.”

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image