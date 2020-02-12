Army has ignored Trump’s calls to investigate Alexander Vindman — so far: report

According to sources speaking to the Daily Beast, the Army is not investigating former National Security Council staffer Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, but veteran Army officers say he’s not out of the woods yet when it comes to President Trump’s penchant for retribution.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that the military should discipline Vindman, writing that “the military can handle him,” adding that it’s “going to be up to the military, we’ll have to see, but if you look at what happened, they’re going to certainly, I would imagine, take a look at that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the Beast, a Defense official said that the lack of a current investigation into Vindman signifies that the Army does not see him as committing a professional infraction by testifying in Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

Read the full report over at the Daily Beast.