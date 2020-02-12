Quantcast
Army has ignored Trump’s calls to investigate Alexander Vindman — so far: report

4 mins ago

According to sources speaking to the Daily Beast, the Army is not investigating former National Security Council staffer Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, but veteran Army officers say he’s not out of the woods yet when it comes to President Trump’s penchant for retribution.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that the military should discipline Vindman, writing that “the military can handle him,” adding that it’s “going to be up to the military, we’ll have to see, but if you look at what happened, they’re going to certainly, I would imagine, take a look at that.”

Speaking to the Beast, a Defense official said that the lack of a current investigation into Vindman signifies that the Army does not see him as committing a professional infraction by testifying in Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

Read the full report over at the Daily Beast.


2 mins ago

February 12, 2020

‘None of us are safe’: Ex-federal prosecutor issues stark warning over Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ

53 mins ago

February 12, 2020

During a segment on MSNBC this Wednesday, host Ali Velshi discussed President Trump's alleged leveraging the Justice Department to undermine the sentence recommendation in longtime confidant Roger Stone's case, specifically Trump's claim that no one even knows what crimes Stone actually committed. According to Velshi, Trump is "actually lying about the outcome of a court decision prosecuted by the government."

"Right, he lies about everything, but now we're adding the Department of Justice and the criminal justice system," former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne replied. "And the problem is when you turn the criminal justice system, when you turn the Department of Justice into a political weapon ... when the DOJ is a political weapon to be used by the President, then none of us are really safe."

Attorney General William Barr agrees to testify before Jerry Nadler’s House Committee over ‘numerous concerns’

1 hour ago

February 12, 2020

The Department of Justice and the House Judiciary Committee have confirmed that Attorney General William Barr will testify at the end of next month.

In a statement, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said that Barr would appear before the committee on March 31 "to address numerous concerns regarding his leadership of the Department of Justice and the president's improper influence over the department and our criminal justice system."

Barr most recently came under fire after the Justice Department reversed course and recommended a more lenient sentence for Trump-ally Roger Stone.

