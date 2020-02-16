Quantcast
Connect with us

Barr blasted for not jumping ship after Trump upstaged him with boast he can make the AG do as he pleases

Published

1 min ago

on

In a scorching column for Time magazine, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance stated that Bill Barr should resign immediately after Donald Trump boasted on Twitter that he can make the attorney general do as he pleases — with the promise that he might ask him to interfere in a federal case.

Using Trump’s Friday tweet, where he wrote, “‘The President has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.’ A.G. Barr This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!” Vance said that should have been the last straw for Barr after complaining about the president’s tweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Barr’s commitment at his most recent confirmation hearing, reaffirming that an Attorney General must prevent political influence from corrupting the course of justice in criminal cases, was important to legitimate his candidacy to lead the department, given the concerns that arose after his nomination. But he has proven himself unable or unwilling to live up to that commitment,” she wrote before listing off a litany of actions taken by Barr to protect the president and his associates.

Referencing Trump’s tweet that followed the AG’s rebuke, Vance wrote, “We’ll know whether Barr means it from how, if at all, he reacts to the President’s Friday-morning tweet.”

“This tweet will be a permanent stain on the Justice Department if Barr permits it to stand unrefuted. The President has plainly stated that he does not believe DOJ’s criminal work should be free from improper political interference. He believes his powers are so broad that he can direct, control or otherwise influence criminal cases if he chooses to do so,” she explained. “This President believes executive power puts him above the law, that he can use the Justice Department to help his friends and to punish people he has decided are his enemies. But that is not how our constitutional system works. Our system of government requires impartial justice, untainted by politics or the desires of powerful people.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s fascinating series ‘The Windsors’ confirms why the dysfunctional royal family still rules

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

"The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty" knows damn well you don't want to wait 100 years to get to Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex — well, a dreamy, imagined version of her as she prepares to walk down the aisle on her wedding day — is the first figure we see in CNN's new six-part documentary series, before the story time jumps back a few generations. "But all that glitters is not gold," our narrator Rosamund Pike warns, as our American television star embarks on an alliance with a family that "will do whatever it takes to survive." Corny? Yes. Unsubtle? Absolutely. A deliciously soapy reality show involving a dysfunctional clan with posh accents? Sign me up.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘On a fundamental level, Donald Trump does not believe in America’: ‘God Complex’ author Justin Frank

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

Donald Trump is living breathing proof of the truism that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Such an outcome is made even more dangerous when the person in question has shown himself to be mentally unwell.

Two weeks ago, the Republican Party crowned Donald Trump a de facto king and dictator through his show trial and "acquittal" in the U.S. Senate. Trump and his regime's enforcers, agents, sycophants and other minions have taken that travesty as permission to launch a full-on assault on the rule of law, the Constitution, democracy and the American people.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Justice Dept prosecutors fear more Trump chaos and interference despite Barr rebuke of president: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

According to a report at the New York Times, career Justice Department officials are bracing for more chaos and disarray caused by President Donald Trump despite what many think was Attorney General Bill Barr's insincere rebuke of the president for tweeting about pending cases.

According to the report, many within the Justice Department fear the president and his associates will either come after them or try to interfere with their work and believe that Barr will look the other way.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image