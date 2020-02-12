Quantcast
'Barr should be served with a subpoena today': Trump boast about corrupting Justice Dept sparks outrage

President Donald Trump apparently confirmed that Attorney General William Barr was interfering in the prosecutions of his friends caught up in the Russia probe — and other social media users were shocked by his bravado.

Four prosecutors abruptly resigned from Roger Stone’s case Tuesday after Barr appeared to intervene and reject their sentencing recommendation, and Trump removed all doubt that his attorney general was involved in a Wednesday morning tweet.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought,” Trump tweeted. “Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!”

The confirmation sent shockwaves throughout Twitter.

