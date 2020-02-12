‘Barr should be served with a subpoena today’: Trump boast about corrupting Justice Dept sparks outrage

President Donald Trump apparently confirmed that Attorney General William Barr was interfering in the prosecutions of his friends caught up in the Russia probe — and other social media users were shocked by his bravado.

Four prosecutors abruptly resigned from Roger Stone’s case Tuesday after Barr appeared to intervene and reject their sentencing recommendation, and Trump removed all doubt that his attorney general was involved in a Wednesday morning tweet.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought,” Trump tweeted. “Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!”

The confirmation sent shockwaves throughout Twitter.

How is this not impeachable? https://t.co/rBRetVNi3o — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 12, 2020

Barr’s manifest interference in these cases—which the President who appointed him is celebrating this morning—was facilitated by the sudden shuttering of the special counsel’s office shortly after his confirmation and the transfer of its ongoing matters to US Attorneys’ offices. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 12, 2020

Trump learned his lesson: When committing high crimes and misdemeanors, commit them in public. That way, there will be no annoying investigations for you to stonewall. — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) February 12, 2020

Yes. Just because he does it openly and w/o shame doesn’t make it any less lawless and horrifying. Cannot have outrage fatigue. Barr should be served with a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee to appear at an oversight hearing today. https://t.co/q2Sgdi5IqY — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) February 12, 2020

DOJ is now officially DODJT https://t.co/MEKa9sNqvS — Fiddler (@cFidd) February 12, 2020

I think if you told Republicans this is what they’d eventually be supporting in 2016 they’d never believe you and accuse you of being paranoid. But inch by inch we are devolving into pure totalitarianism. — Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) February 12, 2020

He commits his crimes in plain sight. And then boasts about them. https://t.co/LuWlQC5C0r — Richard Stengel (@stengel) February 12, 2020

Bob Mueller never lied to Congress. Your lawlessness will end the moment you leave office and your indictment on a growing list of your felonious misconduct. Many hope you spend your remaining years in a federal prison camp where you belong. Disgusting Mr. President! — Thomas Joseph (@relator_joseph) February 12, 2020

You’re broken. You can’t sleep. You can’t work. You totally ignore your family. You’re enraged and unhinged. All you do is obsess over your #ImpeachedForLife shitstain and your insatiable craving for attention, praise and credit. You need serious help… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) February 12, 2020

Less than 4 years ago it was a major scandal that AG Lynch met w/ Former-President Clinton to chat about grandkids: she forced to recuse herself from the FBI’s bad faith attack on Secretary Clinton. Now President Trump is publicity directing AG Barr on everything “Justice” does. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) February 12, 2020