Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Barr staged it’: Former Nixon lawyer says attorney general’s rebuke of Trump was a setup

Published

4 mins ago

on

According to former Nixon White House counsel John Dean, comments from Attorney General Bill Barr that seemingly criticized President Trump for his incessant tweeting were actually “staged” between the two.

Dean wrote in a tweet that he suspects Barr was in full collusion with the White House when he made his comments.

“Barr staged it and I’d bet with a heads up to the White House!” Dean tweeted in response to another tweet from ex-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dean isn’t the only person who doubts Barr’s sincerity. Speaking to CNN this Thursday, Democratic Rep. David Cicilline said it was “important to question the sincerity” of Barr, calling him “the president’s defender.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Barr staged it’: Former Nixon lawyer says attorney general’s rebuke of Trump was a setup

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

According to former Nixon White House counsel John Dean, comments from Attorney General Bill Barr that seemingly criticized President Trump for his incessant tweeting were actually "staged" between the two.

Dean wrote in a tweet that he suspects Barr was in full collusion with the White House when he made his comments.

"Barr staged it and I’d bet with a heads up to the White House!" Dean tweeted in response to another tweet from ex-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The tension between native New Yorker Donald Trump and his home town is immense — and showing no signs of decreasing: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

One of the great political ironies of the Trump era is the fact that President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker who speaks with a heavy Queens accent, is wildly popular in the reddest of red states yet wildly unpopular in his home town. If only Mississippi, Idaho, Alabama and Wyoming voted in the 2020 presidential election, Trump would be reelected by a landslide; if only the five boroughs voted, his chances of winning a second term would be slim and none. Journalist Rebecca Liebson examines the president’s “contentious relationship” with his home town in an article published in the New York Times on Valentine’s Day, and she offers many examples of just how contentious it has become.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell backs Bill Barr’s highly unusual public rebuke of Trump: ‘Listen to the attorney general’

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

US Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday delivered a highly unusual public rebuke of Donald Trump, saying the president's tweets were making his job at the Justice Department "impossible."

"I have a problem with some of the tweets," Barr said in an interview with ABC News, adding: "I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me."

"I think it's time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases," said Barr.

His interview came as Trump stands accused of interfering with the sentencing recommendation for his former advisor, Roger Stone -- prompting four Justice Department prosecutors to resign from the case this week.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image