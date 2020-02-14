‘Barr staged it’: Former Nixon lawyer says attorney general’s rebuke of Trump was a setup

According to former Nixon White House counsel John Dean, comments from Attorney General Bill Barr that seemingly criticized President Trump for his incessant tweeting were actually “staged” between the two.

Dean wrote in a tweet that he suspects Barr was in full collusion with the White House when he made his comments.

“Barr staged it and I’d bet with a heads up to the White House!” Dean tweeted in response to another tweet from ex-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

Barr staged it and I’d bet with a heads up to the White House! https://t.co/tPn5MsK02i — John Dean (@JohnWDean) February 14, 2020

Dean isn’t the only person who doubts Barr’s sincerity. Speaking to CNN this Thursday, Democratic Rep. David Cicilline said it was “important to question the sincerity” of Barr, calling him “the president’s defender.”