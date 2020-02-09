Bernie Sanders fires back at CNN’s Tapper after being confronted with past statements about income inequality

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) fired back at CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday morning after the “State of the Union” host dredged up a 45-year old quote he made about income inequality.

Discussing his campaign platform that centers on income inequality, the CNN host mentioned a claim Sander’s made years ago, which caused the presidential nominee contender snap back.

“Our investigative K-File team found out that in 1974 you said it should be illegal to earn more money than someone could spend in his or her lifetime. You proposed a maximum –,” Tapper began before being cut off.

“What year was that?” Sanders interrupted. ”

“It was 45 years ago,” Tapper replied. ”

“Look, Jake, in all due respect, that was 7 years before I was — did you go back to my third-grade essay when I was in PS 197?” Sanders replied. “Let’s talk about my mayor’s record where I was a transformative mayor re-elected three times. You know, we can go back to things that I said in the ’70s. I don’t think it’s productive. I’ve been a senator for 16 years — senator for 14 years, congressman for 16 years.”

“Here’s the bottom line,” he continued. “When you have three people that own more wealth than the bottom half of America, when half of the people are living paycheck to paycheck, when 500,000 Americans are sleeping out on the street, yes, the rich have got to pay and the large corporations have got to pay their fair share of taxes. We will raise taxes very substantially on billionaires — no apologies for that.’

Watch below: