Quantcast
Connect with us

Bernie Sanders stokes question for Texas Democrats: How would his nomination affect their down-ballot plans?

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sanders supporters say he’ll bring new voters to the polls to help Democrats flip Texas, but some establishment figures are in panic mode.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey is about as restrained as Texans come, but in recent days he has unloaded his unvarnished thoughts on the Democratic presidential primary to practically any reporter he could find.

His message? U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ march to the party’s nomination will jeopardize Texas Democrats’ efforts to capture the state House of Representatives and a slew of U.S. House seats across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bernie has no coattails,” said Veasey, who has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. “It’s going to be Bernie and his cause taking the party down with him.

“People are sufficiently wary as hell, and from this point on, the scrutiny is going to be very, very high on Sanders,” he added. “When I was in church [Sunday] in southeast Fort Worth, people were coming up to me in tears.”

There’s no doubt that Sanders’ strong showing in the first three states of the nominating contest has sparked strong emotions in Texas politics. The candidate barnstormed the state over the weekend, drawing undeniably enthusiastic crowds of thousands and declaring, “We’re gonna win here in Texas, and in November we’re gonna defeat Trump here in Texas.”

But Veasey is not alone in his fear.

While Sanders supporters proclaim a growing movement that will bring out new voters needed to flip the state, nearly two dozen Texas Democratic officeholders, candidates, activists and donors interviewed for this story expressed concern — sometimes bordering on despair — that a Sanders Democratic nomination is the difference between being on offense or in retreat in Texas this cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

MAGA hat-wearing South Carolina voter casts ‘chaos’ vote for Bernie Sanders: ‘The best worst candidate’

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

A Republican voter in South Carolina told Fox News that he voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Primary to help President Donald Trump's reelection chances.

The man, who was wearing a Make America Great Again hat, made the comments at a diner in Columbia Wednesday morning.

"I'm a Republican and a Trump supporter," he said. "But we have an operation chaos going on and all over the state we're encouraging Republicans to go vote for Bernie because we believe Bernie is the best worst candidate in contrasting his socialism against President Trump and his capitalism."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

It’s not just Russia: The US intelligence community is also intervening in the 2020 election

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

President Trump’s ongoing purge of the intelligence community, along with Bernie Sanders’ surge in the Democratic presidential race, has triggered an unprecedented intervention of U.S. intelligence agencies in the U.S. presidential election on factually dubious grounds.

Former CIA director John Brennan sees a “full-blown national security crisis” in President Trump’s latest moves against the intelligence community. Brennan charges, “Trump is abetting a Russian covert operation to keep him in office for Moscow’s interests, not America’s.” But congressional representatives, both Democratic and Republican, who heard a briefing by the intelligence community about the 2020 election earlier this month say the case for Russian interference is “overstated.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Company reportedly affiliated with Bloomberg campaign’s NDA blocks canvassers from discussing work, damages

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

"This is something I would expect to see from some of America's worst corporations, not a progressive political campaign."

company allegedly managing canvassers for former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg's 2020 bid for the Democratic presidential campaign in Texas requires staff to sign a two page contract barring them from discussing their work online for 18 months and containing a complete waiver of liability to the company for any harm that may come as a result of their employment as an independent contractor.

Continue Reading
 
 