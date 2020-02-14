Bill Barr is attempting to smother a Justice Dept ‘mutiny’ by pushing back on Trump’s tweets: CNN
During a CNN “New Day” panel discussion on Attorney General William Barr’s public statement that President Donald Trump is making his job harder by commenting on pending Justice Department cases, hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota doubted the sincerity of Barr with one CNN contributor saying it was merely intended to put down a “mutiny” within his department.
After former prosecutor Elie Honig suggested, “I do not think this a some bold, courageous declaration of his [Barr’s} independence, because we have a record here,” he added, “Today is February 14th. Normal human beings know it is Valentine’s Day. I know it is the one-year anniversary of Bill Barr being confirmed by the U.S. Senate. He’s been there a year now and this is the first time he’s done anything to show any independence and he has a long track record of doing Trump’s bidding.”
According to CNN “Early Start” host Laura Jarrett, “Look what he did with the Mueller Report, right? Why was he not embarrassed then? He defended the president, would bend over backwards to try to do everything he could to clear him before he put out the report. Why wasn’t he embarrassed then?”
With host Berman noting, “More people [career prosecutors] were going to quit,” Jarett jumped in to add, “They still may. We have been hearing people are furious on Tuesday when all of this [Roger Stone interference] went down. Tempers have cooled in the past few days, but I truly believe he knew he had a mutiny on his n hands.”
Bernie Sanders leaps to first among Texas Democrats in latest UT/TT Poll
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has doubled his support among Democratic voters in Texas and now leads the race for that party’s presidential nomination in Texas, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Sanders had the support of 24% of the self-identified Democratic primary voters in the poll, up from 12% in October. Sanders passed both former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the two leaders in the October 2019 UT/TT Poll. Early voting in the Texas primaries starts on Tuesday; election day — Super Tuesday — is March 3.
Trump admin mysteriously spiked sanctions plan against Russian oligarch: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast's Betsy Swan, the Treasury Department was in the process of formalizing new sanctions against Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in December -- and those plans were suddenly set aside without any explanation.
The report states, "Late last year, the U.S. government signaled that it was about to level a new round of sanctions targeting people and entities linked to Deripaska, according to two Western officials with knowledge of the communication, " while noting that Deripaska had already been the subject of sanctions in April of 2018 for his involvement with imprisoned Donald Trump associate Paul Manafort. Sanctions on Deripaska's companies have since been lifted, but new ones were in the works.