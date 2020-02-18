Quantcast
Bill Barr is considering quitting if Trump continues to Tweet about DOJ: report

1 min ago

The Washington Post Tuesday night reports Attorney General Bill Barr has told multiple people “close to President Trump” inside and outside the White House that he is considering quitting if the President continues to tweet about Dept. of Justice investigations.

“He has his limits,” said one person familiar with Barr’s thinking, speaking on the condition of anonymity, like others, to discuss internal deliberations.

The new report comes on the heels of what many believe to be a disinformation campaign coordinated by the DOJ and the White House last week, when Barr told ABC News that Trump tweeting about investigations makes it “impossible” for him to do his job.

Trump dismissed Barr’s remarks, and has continued to tweet about DOJ matters.

Many experts have gone as far as to say Barr believes his job is to protect the President, and Trump’s tweets just make that harder.

 

Neal Katyal predicts ‘lawless’ Trump will be held to justice in the end

46 mins ago

February 18, 2020

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal predicted that the law would eventually catch up with President Donald Trump during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC.

"I think this country has a robust tradition of law and yes, the president has gotten away with so much," Katyal said.

"But I have news for him: the law will come after him. What he is doing is lawless, it is unprecedented, it breaks every rule in our constitutional democracy and the law will find a way to catch up with him," Katyal predicted.

"He can pardon his Mar-a-Lago friends and pardon his campaign contributors and this or that. But one way or another, our system robust enough between the press and the courts to bring him and his ilk, to justice," he explained. "And it will happen."

What’s the real reason behind Trump’s new pardons? At least one could help him win re-election in 2020

48 mins ago

February 18, 2020

President Donald Trump issued a full pardon to former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced on Tuesday.

DeBartolo, who owned the team when it won five Super Bowls in 14 years, pleaded guilty to a corruption charge in 1998 after testifying that former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards, who was sent to prison in the case, extorted him for a $400,000 bribe for a casino license, according to The Associated Press.

Internet smacks down Trump aide after he refers to California as an ‘occupied territory’

1 hour ago

February 18, 2020

On Tuesday, senior White House aide Joe Grogan took a swipe at the state of California as he and the President landed in Los Angeles to be briefed on preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Just landed in California. POTUS power swing through occupied territory. ? https://t.co/3juICy6NHN

— Joe Grogan (@joegrogan45) February 19, 2020

