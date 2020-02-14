Quantcast
Bill Barr privately complained to Trump about his tweeting 'for weeks' before going public: sources

Published

4 mins ago

on

In the wake of an explosive interview with ABC News where Attorney General Bill Barr said that President Trump’s incessant tweeting undermines his work at the Justice Department, speculation abounded about Barr’s sincerity, with some even suggesting that Barr’s rebuke of Trump was actually “staged.”

But according to Alex Mallin of ABC News, Barr’s comments were apparently the culmination of frustration over Trump’s tweeting.

“AG Barr privately complained to President Trump about his tweets/public statements ‘for weeks’ before speaking out publicly yesterday in his interview with [ABC News], per a person familiar,” Mallin tweeted this Friday.

Corroborating that account was Fox News correspondent David Spunt.

“A person familiar with the conversations tells Fox News that Attorney General Barr had complained to President Trump privately ‘for weeks’ about his tweets and public statements that criticized DOJ and its branches,” he tweeted.

Barr’s comments signified a rare break with Trump. Nevertheless, many of Trump’s most vocal supporters have also expressed frustration with his tweeting throughout his presidency.


