Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr’s DOJ investigating CIA to prove Trump conspiracy theory about Russia and 2016

Published

2 mins ago

on

The Justice Department is investigating the CIA’s conclusions on Russian interference in the 2016 election, even as Attorney General William Barr claims the president’s tweets are troubling him.

President Donald Trump has long complained about the CIA assessment that Russia interfered in the election on his behalf, and Barr has appointed U.S. District Attorney John Durham to investigate whether that conclusion was part of a “deep state” conspiracy to discredit the president, reported the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durham’s questions suggest he’s seeking evidence to prove a conspiracy theory that the CIA and its then-director John Brennan had a preconceived notion about Russia, and was nefariously preventing other agencies from seeing intelligence that undercut that conclusion.

Brennan disputed that view Thursday on MSNBC’s “Hardball.”

“Is there a criminal investigation now on analytic judgments and the activities of CIA in terms of trying to protect our national security?” Brennan said. “It clearly, I think, is another indication that Donald Trump is using the Department of Justice to go after his enemies any way he can.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s DOJ investigating CIA to prove Trump conspiracy theory about Russia and 2016

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

The Justice Department is investigating the CIA's conclusions on Russian interference in the 2016 election, even as Attorney General William Barr claims the president's tweets are troubling him.

President Donald Trump has long complained about the CIA assessment that Russia interfered in the election on his behalf, and Barr has appointed U.S. District Attorney John Durham to investigate whether that conclusion was part of a "deep state" conspiracy to discredit the president, reported the New York Times.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Bill Barr is attempting to smother a Justice Dept ‘mutiny’ by pushing back on Trump’s tweets: CNN

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

During a CNN "New Day" panel discussion on Attorney General William Barr's public statement that President Donald Trump is making his job harder by commenting on pending Justice Department cases, hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota doubted the sincerity of Barr with one CNN contributor saying it was merely intended to put down a "mutiny" within his department.

After former prosecutor Elie Honig suggested, "I do not think this a some bold, courageous declaration of his [Barr's} independence, because we have a record here," he added, "Today is February 14th. Normal human beings know it is Valentine's Day. I know it is the one-year anniversary of Bill Barr being confirmed by the U.S. Senate. He's been there a year now and this is the first time he's done anything to show any independence and he has a long track record of doing Trump's bidding."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Republicans own this — but do they care?’ MSNBC’s Mika says Trump already committing new impeachable acts

Published

38 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

MSNBC' Mika Brzezinski said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) nailed his ominous prediction about President Donald Trump's acquittal during the Senate impeachment trial.

The "Morning Joe" co-host rolled a clip of the House impeachment manager warning Senate Republicans that an emboldened Trump might leverage official acts for domestic political gain, just as he had with Ukraine's military aid in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden.

"If this Senate were to say that's acceptable, then precisely as was outlined in that question could take place all across America in the context of the next election and any election," Jeffries said two weeks ago. "Grants allocated to cities or towns or municipalities across the country, but the president could say, 'You're not going to get that money, Mr. Mayor, Mrs. County-Executive, Mrs. Town Supervisor, unless you endorse me for re-election.' The president could say that to any governor of our 50 states. That's unacceptable. That cannot be allowed to happen in our democratic republic."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image