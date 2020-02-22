Bill Barr’s relationship with Trump ‘on the rocks’ as unleashed president ‘openly defies him’: ex-prosecutor

In a CNN segment analyzing Donald Trump’s insistent comments and tweets about Justice Department business, former federal prosecutor Eli Honig stated that the relationship between the president and Attorney General Bill Barr is now “on the rocks” and does not look promising for the future.

Speaking with “New Day” host Christi Paul, Honig explained that Barr has repeatedly cautioned the president about his comments but that Trump is flat out ignoring the Attorney general — meaning that their relationship has taken a bad turn.

“It’s interesting, Christi, the relationship between Trump and Barr seems to be on the rocks,” Honig explained. “We saw Bill Barr step up and show some spine when he said to ABC News, the president is making my job impossible.”

“What happened after that in the days after that, the president keeps quoting cases,” he continued. “So the president basically openly defied Bill Barr. What will Bill Barr do now? He threw down the gauntlet that he [Trump] laughed about. He’s going about his business and keeping his head down and I think that’s what is part of what leaves him unfit to lead the DOJ.”

