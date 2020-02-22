Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr’s relationship with Trump ‘on the rocks’ as unleashed president ‘openly defies him’: ex-prosecutor

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a CNN segment analyzing Donald Trump’s insistent comments and tweets about Justice Department business, former federal prosecutor Eli Honig stated that the relationship between the president and Attorney General Bill Barr is now “on the rocks” and does not look promising for the future.

Speaking with “New Day” host Christi Paul, Honig explained that Barr has repeatedly cautioned the president about his comments but that Trump is flat out ignoring the Attorney general — meaning that their relationship has taken a bad turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s interesting, Christi, the relationship between Trump and Barr seems to be on the rocks,” Honig explained. “We saw Bill Barr step up and show some spine when he said to ABC News, the president is making my job impossible.”

“What happened after that in the days after that, the president keeps quoting cases,” he continued. “So the president basically openly defied Bill Barr. What will Bill Barr do now? He threw down the gauntlet that he [Trump] laughed about. He’s going about his business and keeping his head down and I think that’s what is part of what leaves him unfit to lead the DOJ.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump Jr. one of only 3 people who wants to legally kill an Alaskan grizzly bear this year

Published

42 mins ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

According to a report from Reuters, Donald Trump Jr. has been awarded an out-of-state permit from Alaska to hunt and kill a grizzly bear this year making him one of only three who applied for one of the 27 permits available.

The report states the son of President Donald Trump has "been granted the right to hunt a grizzly bear in northwestern Alaska near the Bering Sea town of Nome, a state official said on Friday."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet heaps praise on CNN’s Anderson Cooper for his ‘must watch’ destruction of Rod Blagojevich

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

CNN's Anderson Cooper received near-universal praise across the board for what one commenter called his "fiery rebuke" of recently paroled former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on Friday night that culminated in the CNN host telling him excuses for why he should not have been in prison were "bullsh*t."

During the highly-contentious interview, Cooper came armed with facts and did not let Blagojevich get away with comparing himself to political prisoner Nelson Madel a which drew a smirk and rebuke from the CNN host.

Many on Twitter were quick to point to the interview as one all cable hosts should look at as a way to stop guests who go on shows to lie with no pushback.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s relationship with Trump ‘on the rocks’ as unleashed president ‘openly defies him’: ex-prosecutor

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

In a CNN segment analyzing Donald Trump's insistent comments and tweets about Justice Department business, former federal prosecutor Eli Honig stated that the relationship between the president and Attorney General Bill Barr is now "on the rocks" and does not look promising for the future.

Speaking with "New Day" host Christi Paul, Honig explained that Barr has repeatedly cautioned the president about his comments but that Trump is flat out ignoring the Attorney general -- meaning that their relationship has taken a bad turn.

"It's interesting, Christi, the relationship between Trump and Barr seems to be on the rocks," Honig explained. "We saw Bill Barr step up and show some spine when he said to ABC News, the president is making my job impossible."

Continue Reading
 
 