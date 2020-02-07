Bloomberg campaign busted for plagiarizing policy plans
Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign appears to have plagiarized portions of its policy plans from news outlets, research publications, non-profit organizations and policy groups.
An analysis by The Intercept found the campaign lifted text — sometimes verbatim — without attribution for policy plans on maternal health, LGBTQ equality, the economy, tax policy, infrastructure and mental health.
At least eight plans or fact sheets distributed by the Bloomberg campaign copied material from CNN, Time and CBS News, among others, as well as the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the American Medical Association, all without attribution.
The campaign didn’t deny that plagiarism but instead blamed the issue on technical difficulties.
“Much of what you flagged were fact sheets that went out via MailChimp,” the campaign said in a statement, “which doesn’t support footnote formatting. When we announce policy platforms, we put together detailed fact sheets with context and supporting background, so that reporters understand the problem we’re trying to solve with our policy. For sourcing, we often look to the organizations that Mike has led or worked with in the past, like the City of New York and Building America’s Future. We have since added citations and links to these documents.”
Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and a billionaire businessman, has ties to some of the organizations his campaign plagiarized, including Everytown for Gun Safety, which he co-founded, and Building America’s Future Educational Fund.
One of the more egregious examples IMO: two complete grafs lifted from this @cnn op-ed by @MichaelSLinden. Bloomberg campaign has since cut this from their plan: https://t.co/DNHuwuPgDK pic.twitter.com/x62H1WMYsk
— Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) February 6, 2020
2020 Election
Mick Mulvaney’s head is on the ‘chopping block’ now that Trump has been unleashed by GOP: CNN
According to a report from CNN, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's days as gatekeeper to Donald Trump are swiftly coming to an end now that the president has been acquited in his impeachment trial by the Republican-majority Senate.
Speaking with "New Day" hosts John Berman and Poppy Harlow on Friday morning, CNN contributor Kristen Holmes said the president didn't want to create any waves while his impeachment ordeal was ongoing, but now he is ready to clean house -- and that includes Mulvaney who caused the president no end of grief after a disastrous White House briefing months ago.
2020 Election
‘We’re in the heads-on-pikes phase’: Ex White House official warns unrepentant Trump is about to wage war on his enemies
In a pairing of tweets on Thursday night, former White House ethics czar Walter Schaub claimed the American public is about to see the worst of Donald Trump now that the Republican Party gave him a pass in a Senate impeachment trial.
According to Shaub, Trump will be spending every possible moment going after those he perceives as his enemies saying "We're in the heads-on-pikes phase of burgeoning authoritarianism."
He continued, "- Trump is going after witnesses for testifying to Congress- Trump and his allies are going after Romney- Senators, with help from Trump's Treasury Dept., are going after Trump's political rival and his son."
2020 Election
Republican governor bucks party and calls for Trump ouster: ‘He abused his position’
According to a report from Time, the Republican governor of Vermont has called for the ouster of Donald Trump going against the wishes of party leaders who have fallen in line behind the president and acquitted him following an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.
The report states that Vermont Gov. Phil Scot was asked about Trump's acquittal in a press conference on Thursday and told reporters, "If they’d taken more testimony, maybe they’d have had more information and maybe other senators would have acted appropriately."