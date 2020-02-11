Quantcast
Connect with us

Bloomberg spokesperson pummels Donald Trump Jr with numerous examples of his dad’s racism after he attacks former NY mayor

Published

11 mins ago

on

Donald Trump Jr. circulated a viral video of Mike Bloomberg praising New York City’s controversial “stop-and-frisk” policy — but one of his father’s biographers pointed out more than a dozen examples of the president’s racism.

In the video, Bloomberg defends the police policy that was widely condemned as racist, and President Donald Trump’s eldest son pushed out a clip of the former mayor’s remarks as he gains traction in the Democratic primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

But “TrumpNation” author Tim O’Brien — now a Bloomberg campaign senior adviser — dug up numerous instances where the president engaged in racist behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and his father were censured in the 1973 by the Department of Justice for discriminating against black prospective tenants, and a senior executive at his Atlantic City casinos described Trump as a bigot, according to O’Brien.

“Everyone was subject to judgment,” said Jack O’Donnell, who helped Trump run his casinos in the 1980s. “It could be their ethnicity, their gender, their religion.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump paid for a series of newspaper and broadcast ads smearing the Mohawk tribe — which was seeking a gambling license back then — as drug dealers and criminals, O’Brien said, and his ex-wife Ivana Trump told her lawyer that the future president kept a copy of Hitler’s collected speeches by his bedside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has also slurred a Latino judge overseeing one of his fraud lawsuits, hired apparent white nationalists such as Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon, and retweeted white supremacist accounts on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president also equivocated when neo-Nazi supporters marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, and called on Democratic women lawmakers of color to go back to their home countries — even though only one was born outside the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bloomberg spokesperson pummels Donald Trump Jr with numerous examples of his dad’s racism after he attacks former NY mayor

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

Donald Trump Jr. circulated a viral video of Mike Bloomberg praising New York City's controversial "stop-and-frisk" policy -- but one of his father's biographers pointed out more than a dozen examples of the president's racism.

In the video, Bloomberg defends the police policy that was widely condemned as racist, and President Donald Trump's eldest son pushed out a clip of the former mayor's remarks as he gains traction in the Democratic primary.

Omg! Leaked audio of Mike Bloomberg talking about the high crime rates among urban minorities.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has created 1.5 million fewer jobs than Obama did during his final 3 years in office: analysis

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

Despite his boasts about “great economic success,” job growth under President Donald Trump significantly trails the gains made during former President Barack Obama’s final three years in office.

“If we hadn’t reversed the failed economic policies of the previous administration, the world would not now be witnessing this great economic success,” Trump declared during last week’s State of the Union address.

Though Trump claims that the economy is stronger than ever, revised numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that job growth fell to an eight-year low in 2019 despite 2.1 million new jobs. Trump’s best year was 2018, when the economy created 2.31 million jobs, which still fell short of the job gains in any of Obama’s last three years in office, MSNBC reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is smudging facts about his support for the military so he can win in 2020: op-ed

Published

32 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

President Trump likes to brag about how much he's spending to help the US military -- all part of his "tough guy persona" and the image he's formulating that says he alone deserves credit for restoring the military to its former greatness after it was allowed to falter under President Obama. But as William D. Hartung points out in a piece published at TomDispatch.com, "Washington has 'only' spent about one-third of his claimed $2 trillion on military equipment since he took office and that Pentagon spending reached a post-World War II record high in the Obama years."

"No surprise there," Hartung writes. "Trump has never let the facts get in the way of a good story he’s dying to tell."

Continue Reading
 
 