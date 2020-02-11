Bloomberg spokesperson pummels Donald Trump Jr with numerous examples of his dad’s racism after he attacks former NY mayor

Donald Trump Jr. circulated a viral video of Mike Bloomberg praising New York City’s controversial “stop-and-frisk” policy — but one of his father’s biographers pointed out more than a dozen examples of the president’s racism.

In the video, Bloomberg defends the police policy that was widely condemned as racist, and President Donald Trump’s eldest son pushed out a clip of the former mayor’s remarks as he gains traction in the Democratic primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omg! Leaked audio of Mike Bloomberg talking about the high crime rates among urban minorities. “And the way to get the guns out of the kids hands is to throw them up against the wall and frisk them” #BloombergIsARacist pic.twitter.com/MkONUhQQpX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 11, 2020

But “TrumpNation” author Tim O’Brien — now a Bloomberg campaign senior adviser — dug up numerous instances where the president engaged in racist behavior.

1/x: Omg! Your father is the most overt and flagrantly hateful racist and bigot of the modern presidency and nothing – absolutely nothing – in Mike Bloomberg’s background puts him in the same category as your dad. But let us count the ways:https://t.co/QdlKVOffGx https://t.co/dzm6DzPKRw — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and his father were censured in the 1973 by the Department of Justice for discriminating against black prospective tenants, and a senior executive at his Atlantic City casinos described Trump as a bigot, according to O’Brien.

“Everyone was subject to judgment,” said Jack O’Donnell, who helped Trump run his casinos in the 1980s. “It could be their ethnicity, their gender, their religion.’”

4/x: O’Donnell also described Trump as picky about who handled his cash back then. “Black guys counting my money! I hate it. The only kind of people I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes every day.” — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump paid for a series of newspaper and broadcast ads smearing the Mohawk tribe — which was seeking a gambling license back then — as drug dealers and criminals, O’Brien said, and his ex-wife Ivana Trump told her lawyer that the future president kept a copy of Hitler’s collected speeches by his bedside.

ADVERTISEMENT

7/x: Your dad embraced birtherism in 2011 and falsely asserted that President Barack Obama was born overseas and had forged his birth certificate. — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) February 11, 2020

Trump has also slurred a Latino judge overseeing one of his fraud lawsuits, hired apparent white nationalists such as Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon, and retweeted white supremacist accounts on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

13/x: Cohen also recalled a trip with your dad: “While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only black people could live that way. He told me that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid.” — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) February 11, 2020

The president also equivocated when neo-Nazi supporters marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, and called on Democratic women lawmakers of color to go back to their home countries — even though only one was born outside the U.S.

17/x: Despite a broad public outcry about the leader of the free world unleashing a timeworn racist trope against that group of women, your dad refused to apologize or back away from his comments. — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) February 11, 2020