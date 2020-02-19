Boris Johnson braces for meeting with furious US officials after defying Trump’s demand to spurn Huawei

According to a report from the Daily Mail, U.S. officials are planning to chew out UK prime minister Boris Johnson over the UK’s decision allow the Chinese tech company Huawei a role in the UK’s 5G network.

The alleged security risk posed by the company is what has the Trump administration so furious, the Daily Mail reports. On Sunday, President Trump railed against the company, saying that its inclusion in the advanced telecommunications network could put intelligence sharing at risk. UK politicians who are also upset with Johnson’s decision plan to meet with Trump’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney over the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the past two decades, we’ve [cozied] up to China in a way that is becoming an embarrassment,” former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said.

Australia is also upset with Johnson over the matter, with a group of the country’s lawmakers canceling a trip to the UK next month.