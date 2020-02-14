Boris Johnson postpones planned US trip after Trump erupted at him with ‘apoplectic’ rage: report

President Donald Trump may already be developing yet another rocky relationship with another United Kingdom prime minister.

U.K. tabloid The Sun reports that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled a planned trip to meet Trump in the United States next month after he had what the paper describes as “a bitter run-in” with the president over his decision to use Huawei technology to build his country’s 5G mobile wireless network.

According to Business Insider, tensions between the two men “culminated in a phone call last month in which Trump hung up on Johnson,” and the publication’s sources say that Trump expressed “apoplectic” rage at his U.K. counterpart during the call.

Although Trump had long expressed an admiration for Johnson, the two men’s relationship may have been damaged after Johnson was caught on camera laughing at Trump along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emanuel Macron.

Since then, Trump has gotten into feuds with Johnson over its decision to use Huawei for 5G and also over its request to extradite the wife of an American diplomat who accidentally killed a U.K. citizen.