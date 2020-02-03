Brexit bankroller boasted of backchannel links to WikiLeaks: Newly revealed messages

Newly revealed Twitter messages show the man who bankrolled Brexit boasting about his private connection to WikiLeaks.

Hacked messages reveal Arron Banks, who financially backed Brexit leader Nigel Farage, bragging about his backchannel contacts with WikiLeaks after Farage secretly met with Julian Assange at the Ecuadorean embassy in London, reported The Daily Beast.

In the private Twitter messages, Banks also joked about being a “full agent” of Russia shortly after President Donald Trump was elected in the U.S.

The messages raise new questions about Farage’s possible role as a conduit between the White House and WikiLeaks, which the House Intelligence Committee learned in 2018, and revive legal questions about the involvement of Cambridge Analytica in the referendum for Britain to leave the European Union.