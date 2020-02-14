BUSTED: GOP House staffers snooped on Dem 2020 election planning session
According to an exclusive report from Politico, staff members from the National Republican Congressional Committee admitted that they stood outside the building housing their Democratic counterparts and snapped pictures of a slide show detailing their plans to further their gains in the House in the 2020 election.
The report states, “On Wednesday night the NRCC walked across the street to the DCCC’s headquarters on Capitol Hill to stake out some Dem candidates, and stumbled upon what they consider a quite fortuitous find. Dems say it represents tactics that are totally out of bounds, and downright creepy.”
Politico reports that the GOP operatives snapped pictures while peering through windows at an angle where they could not be seen (evidence posted here) with them admitting, “As we walked to the DCCC, we could clearly see the slideshow titled ‘DCCC California Delegation’ from the sidewalk where a driveaway from a gated parking lot meets the street. There was an ashtray there, so we stood where the sidewalk meets the driveway for an hour and smoked next to the ashtray so we could photograph slides and take notes on polling data. Since it was the end of the workday and a big meeting was starting, at least a dozen people walked past us during this time (Members, security and DCCC staff). No one took issue with us at any point. ”
Politico adds, ” Republicans say they gleaned a wealth of valuable intel on the state of key House contests. For example, the NRCC learned that Democrats’ internal polling shows the special election in California’s 25th District — Katie Hill’s former seat — as just a 4-point race, with Republican former Rep. Steve Knight trailing Chrissy Smith 30-26. They also had slides that appeared to show the DCCC’s favorites in contested Democratic primaries.”
Bill Barr is attempting to smother a Justice Dept ‘mutiny’ by pushing back on Trump’s tweets: CNN
During a CNN "New Day" panel discussion on Attorney General William Barr's public statement that President Donald Trump is making his job harder by commenting on pending Justice Department cases, hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota doubted the sincerity of Barr with one CNN contributor saying it was merely intended to put down a "mutiny" within his department.
After former prosecutor Elie Honig suggested, "I do not think this a some bold, courageous declaration of his [Barr's} independence, because we have a record here," he added, "Today is February 14th. Normal human beings know it is Valentine's Day. I know it is the one-year anniversary of Bill Barr being confirmed by the U.S. Senate. He's been there a year now and this is the first time he's done anything to show any independence and he has a long track record of doing Trump's bidding."
Bernie Sanders leaps to first among Texas Democrats in latest UT/TT Poll
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has doubled his support among Democratic voters in Texas and now leads the race for that party’s presidential nomination in Texas, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Sanders had the support of 24% of the self-identified Democratic primary voters in the poll, up from 12% in October. Sanders passed both former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the two leaders in the October 2019 UT/TT Poll. Early voting in the Texas primaries starts on Tuesday; election day — Super Tuesday — is March 3.
Trump admin mysteriously spiked sanctions plan against Russian oligarch: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast's Betsy Swan, the Treasury Department was in the process of formalizing new sanctions against Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in December -- and those plans were suddenly set aside without any explanation.
The report states, "Late last year, the U.S. government signaled that it was about to level a new round of sanctions targeting people and entities linked to Deripaska, according to two Western officials with knowledge of the communication, " while noting that Deripaska had already been the subject of sanctions in April of 2018 for his involvement with imprisoned Donald Trump associate Paul Manafort. Sanctions on Deripaska's companies have since been lifted, but new ones were in the works.