BUSTED: GOP House staffers snooped on Dem 2020 election planning session

According to an exclusive report from Politico, staff members from the National Republican Congressional Committee admitted that they stood outside the building housing their Democratic counterparts and snapped pictures of a slide show detailing their plans to further their gains in the House in the 2020 election.

The report states, “On Wednesday night the NRCC walked across the street to the DCCC’s headquarters on Capitol Hill to stake out some Dem candidates, and stumbled upon what they consider a quite fortuitous find. Dems say it represents tactics that are totally out of bounds, and downright creepy.”

Politico reports that the GOP operatives snapped pictures while peering through windows at an angle where they could not be seen (evidence posted here) with them admitting, “As we walked to the DCCC, we could clearly see the slideshow titled ‘DCCC California Delegation’ from the sidewalk where a driveaway from a gated parking lot meets the street. There was an ashtray there, so we stood where the sidewalk meets the driveway for an hour and smoked next to the ashtray so we could photograph slides and take notes on polling data. Since it was the end of the workday and a big meeting was starting, at least a dozen people walked past us during this time (Members, security and DCCC staff). No one took issue with us at any point. ”

Politico adds, ” Republicans say they gleaned a wealth of valuable intel on the state of key House contests. For example, the NRCC learned that Democrats’ internal polling shows the special election in California’s 25th District — Katie Hill’s former seat — as just a 4-point race, with Republican former Rep. Steve Knight trailing Chrissy Smith 30-26. They also had slides that appeared to show the DCCC’s favorites in contested Democratic primaries.”

You can read more about the spying shenanigans here.