BUSTED: Here are all the times Trump praised Mike Bloomberg’s racist stop-and-frisk policy

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg a “TOTAL RACIST” after an audio recording emerged of Bloomberg defending profiling racial minorities as part of his city’s “stop-and-frisk” program.

However, Trump himself has long been a proponent of the exact same program that he’s now attacking Bloomberg over.

As Politico reporter Marc Caputo notes, Trump has a lengthy history of sending out tweets demanding that stop-and-frisk searches be kept in place even after a court ordered them to stop.

“If Stop & Frisk is struck down by the pandering NYC politicians, increases in crime & eventual terrorist attacks will be on them,” Trump wrote in a tweet from August 2013.

“Chicago is a shooting disaster — they should immediately go to STOP AND FRISK,” Trump wrote in another tweet.

“NY Police Commissioner Ray Kelly has done a top job keeping NYC safe,” he wrote in another. “Stop & Frisk has been a critical tool for the NYPD.”

The president also proposed implementing stop-and-frisk searches on a nationwide basis during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I would do stop-and-frisk, I think you have to,” Trump said at the time. “We did it in New York, it worked incredibly well, and you have to be proactive.”

Stop-and-frisk policies have been widely criticized by civil liberties advocates who have argued that giving police the powers to stop and search people without probable cause opens the door to abuses by law enforcement officials.

In 2012, for instance, an audio recording revealed and NYPD officers stop-and-frisked a young black man and threatened to arrest him for “being a f*cking mutt.” In 2013, two officers in Philadelphia were caught on camera stopping and frisking two men whose only “crime” was saying hello to people in the neighborhood.

“You don’t say ‘Hi’ to strangers,” one of the officers said.

That same year, two NYPD officers testified in court that their supervisors implemented a strict quota system that mandated targeting black males between the ages of 14 and 21. In fact, a judge subsequently ruled the NYPD’s implementation of the program unconstitutional.

