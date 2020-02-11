Trump slams ‘TOTAL RACIST’ Mike Bloomberg

An audio recording of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg defending his city’s profiling of racial minorities has caught the attention of President Donald Trump.

In the recording, Bloomberg defends his cities “stop-and-frisk” policies by saying that he had to send police specifically into minority communities because that’s “where the crime is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump on Tuesday posted the audio clip on his Twitter page and said, “WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!”

In a separate video recording that’s making the rounds on social media, Bloomberg once again defends “stop and frisk” and says that he believes cops are actually stopping white people too often and minorities too infrequently.

Watch the video below.