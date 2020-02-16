C-SPAN caller scorched by Muslim comedian for ignoring Jesus after she rants ‘gays are abomination to God’
Comedian Dean Obeidallah, who is Muslim, told a C-SPAN caller that Republicans are not following the teachings of Jesus Christ even though they may oppose abortion and other policies advocated by evangelicals.
“I am independent,” Pam, who called from Arkansas, told Obeidallah. “I vote according to my conscience of who would Jesus vote for if he were here on Earth. And he would not vote a group of people who believe in murdering children in the womb, on gays, which is an abomination to God, on false gods from other countries.”
Obeidallah replied with a lesson on the Christian savior.
“If Jesus came back and saw Donald Trump putting children in cages — we’ve seen approximately six children die in Donald Trump’s control,” he explained. “Would Jesus support that? Would Jesus support a man who demonizes women who come forward and talk about being sexually abused? Would Jesus support any kind of discrimination whatsoever and cruelty and meanness? No, he would not.”
“And Jesus is part of Islam,” Obeidallah reminded the caller. “My mom’s Catholic so I’m pretty cool with the whole Jesus thing. And I’m down with Jesus.”
Obeidallah said that he wished people “who want a government that follows the teachings of Jesus would start with Matthew, where Jesus said, ‘If you were hungry, I fed you. If you were thirsty, I gave you something to drink. If you were a stranger, I welcomed you in.'”
“That’s the Christianity that you should be pushing your elected officials to follow if that’s what you want,” he added. “But Donald Trump is the opposite of the teachings of Jesus Christ in every way possible.”
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
Activism
Activism
GOPers claiming Trump learned from impeachment ‘look like fools’ after his ‘crazy-pants’ speech: MSNBC contributor
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, Washington Post conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin mocked Republican lawmakers -- specifically Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) -- for defending her vote to acquit Donald Trump in his impeachment trial by saying the president "learned" from the experience.
Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Rubin said any lawmaker who made such a statement looks like "a fool" now considering the president's demeanor following his acquittal.
"Jennifer, you have recently tweeted that those who defend the president are 'as depraved or nuts as he is' and, 'hey, Republican senators, proud of defending a lunatic?'" host Velshi began. "The president's defenders are not prepared to go out on a limb to say that he, virtually none of them, said he did anything wrong."
Activism
White woman caught refusing to ride elevator with Essence writer’s son who lives in upscale apartments
A white woman was caught on video refusing to ride the elevators at an upscale apartment building in Bethesda, Maryland after she saw that a black man was also on the lift.
Yesha Callahan, a writer for Essence magazine, shared video of the incident on Monday.
So my son lives in an upscale high rise in Bethesda...and he's started to keep track of the white people who refuse to get on the elevator w/him. pic.twitter.com/h6ceqIf8cn
— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) February 3, 2020