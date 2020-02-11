California Democrat proposes ban on taxpayer-funded stays at Trump hotels
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Silicon Valley Democrat wants to make sure California doesn’t spend any more taxpayer money at President Donald Trump’s hotels.A proposed law from Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, would prohibit state agencies from spending money at any hotels owned by a president of the United States, present or past.Only one California state worker has booked a stay at a Trump hotel through the state’s contracted travel agency or its online booking tool since the start of 2016, according to the Department of General Services.A California Public Employees’ Retirement System employee st…
US Chamber of Commerece: ‘We would like to see Republicans and Democrats returning to things we need’
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the group that represents the interests of major businesses across the country, laid out a detailed set of expectations for last week's State of the Union address. Few were realized.Neil Bradley, the chamber's executive vice president and chief policy officer, politely referred to much of what happened as "missed opportunities."What the chamber, and by extension the business community, sought most from the president and Congress was a tone of cooperation.What it got was Republican re-election chants and an unceremonious shredding of the president's sp...
DOJ to change Roger Stone sentencing recommendation in wake of Trump’s Twitter tantrum: Fox News
According to Fox News reporter Jake Gibson, the United States Department of Justice is planning to lower its sentencing recommendation for convicted Trump henchman Roger Stone after President Donald Trump threw a tantrum about the DOJ recommending Stone get at least seven years in prison.
"The DOJ is changing its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, according to a Senior DOJ official," Gibson reports. "'The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate,' the source said, adding the DOJ will clarify its position on sentencing later today."
After the DOJ's original sentencing recommendation of seven-to-nine years in prison was announced, Trump sent out a furious tweet at 2 a.m. attacking his own DOJ for its efforts to put Stone in prison.