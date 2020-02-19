Quantcast
Chris Christie asked Trump to pardon this former CEO — so the president just did

Published

1 min ago

on

WASHINGTON— A former corporate chief executive who spent his post-prison years helping inmates return to society received a pardonfrom President Donald Trump on Tuesday at the urging of former Gov. Chris Christie.Christie and long-time ally Jeff Chiesa, a former state attorney generaland interim U.S. senator, represented Ariel Friedler, the founder and former CEO of Virginia-based Symplicity Corp., in his application for a pardon. They submitted the request for a pardon more than a year ago.Trump called Christie on Friday and they discussed the pardon for the first time, the former governor to…

George Zimmerman announces lawsuit against Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for $265 million

Published

30 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

The man who killed Trayvon Martin was never held accountable for his crime, but he's spent the years since his acquittal blaming other people for persistent problems in his life. The latest news on George Zimmerman is that he's suing presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

America’s millionaires just stopped paying into Social Security for the rest of 2020

Published

55 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, not even two full months into 2020, millionaires will stop paying into Social Security for the year due to the program's payroll tax cap.

The cap limits annual wages subject to the Social Security payroll tax to the first $137,700. Sarah Rawlins, program associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), wrote Tuesday that the cap means "someone who makes $1,000,000 per year stops paying into the program on February 19, 2020."

"That makes a millionaire's effective tax rate well below the 6.2% of income that most Americans pay," Rawlins noted. "Instead, it is less than 1% of a millionaire's income. The Social Security tax is only levied on wages, excluding income from other sources like capital gains, meaning those with wages over the cap likely have an effective tax rate even lower than this estimate."

DOJ puts out bizarre late-night statement: AG Bill Barr ‘has no plans to resign’

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

The Department of Justice put out a statement Tuesday evening denying that Attorney General Bill Barr would be resigning from office.

Kerri Kupec, the director of communications and public affairs at DOJ, issued the statement at 10:28 p.m. in Washington, DC.

"Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign," Kupec announced.

The denial came after a Washington Post report that Barr was considering quitting if Trump continues to tweet about active investigations.

