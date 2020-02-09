Chuck Todd goes down in flames trying to force Pete Buttigieg to say Obama is to blame for ‘the rise of Trump’
NBC Host Chuck Todd suggested on Sunday that Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg agrees that former President Barack Obama is to blame for President Donald Trump’s ascendency into power. Buttigieg, however, refused to take the bait.
“The vice president is hitting you hard, implying that you are attacking the Obama presidency,” Todd said. “Let me ask the question this way. In the second term of the Obama presidency, what do you think they could have done differently that might have prevented the rise of Donald Trump?”
Buttigieg insisted that he had “the Obama White House’s back again and again.”
“No, I understand that,” Todd interrupted. “Why did we get Donald Trump in your view. And could this have been prevented by the Obama/Biden administration?”
“No,” Buttigieg replied. “I don’t think you can pin this on any one individual administration.”
“Now is our chance to put together a big enough majority that it will win against Donald Trump. Then Trump-ism itself goes into the history books,” he concluded.
Switzerland votes for law against homophobia
Switzerland on Sunday voted strongly in favour of a new law against homophobia in a referendum, against opposition from the populist rightwing Swiss People's Party (SVP).
Incomplete results showed 60.5 percent voted in favour of widening existing laws against discrimination of incitement to hatred on ethnic or religious grounds to include sexual orientation.
"This is a historic day," Mathias Reynard, a lawmaker from the Social Democratic Party of Switzerland who initiated the reform, told Swiss channel RTS 1.
"It gives a signal which is magnificent for everyone and for anyone who has been a victim of discrimination," he said.
Critics blast ‘absurd’ plan to put ‘garish’ Trump in charge of architectural style for all new federal buildings
In a fascinating article, The New York Times shared the news that the Trump administration is proposing an executive White House order to decide on architectural style for all new federal buildings --- to make them look akin to the classical style of the White House itself.