Quantcast
Connect with us

Comprehensive analysis of Trump’s tax cut shows the rich won big time — and the rest of us got crumbs

Published

1 min ago

on

A comprehensive analysis of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts posted on Market Watch shows that America’s wealthiest families have made out like bandits since its passage in 2017, while most other taxpayers have received piddling rewards.

“In general, higher-income taxpayers reap the biggest tax savings from the TCJA, because individual tax rates were significantly reduced,” the publication writes. “Simple arithmetic dictates that folks who pay heavy taxes benefit the most from that change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Exemptions to the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) have proven particularly helpful to high-income households, and big businesses have been massively helped by having the top corporate tax rate chopped from 35 percent to just 21 percent.

The rewards for most taxpayers, however, were comparatively meager and a survey conducted last year showed that many Americans believed they had received no tax cut at all.

“An online survey conducted for The New York Times and published in April of 2019 (after most returns for the 2018 tax year had been filed) found that only 40% of Americans believed they had received a tax cut under the TCJA,” MarketWatch writes. “Only 20% were certain they had received one. A large minority thought their taxes had actually gone up.”

Read the whole analysis here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump to grant clemency to former Giuliani partner and disgraced NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

In what appears to be the third act of executive forgiveness, President Donald Trump will grant clemency to the former, disgraced NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, a friend and former partner of Rudy Giuliani, CNBC reports.

All these pardons and commutations appear to be sending a strong message that despite his claim to be a strong anti-corruption president, Trump is more than willing to protect friends and others who have committed crimes similar to those he has been accused of.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ukrainian president tells US senators that he plans to avoid Rudy Giuliani: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has assured a group of US senators that he plans to "steer clear" of President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, according to one of the senators he spoke to.

“Zelensky clearly doesn’t really want to talk about this, and I don’t blame him,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) wrote in a Medium post this Tuesday. Murphy met with Zelensky on Friday along with two Republican senators, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and John Barrasso of Wyoming.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump obliterated for commuting sentence of ‘symbol of corruption’ Rod Blagojevich

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a pardon for billionaire former NFL owner Ed DeBartolo -- and news broke shortly after that Trump plans to commute the sentence of disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Blagojevich, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his attempt to sell off Barack Obama's former Senate seat to the highest bidder after the 2008 election, got to know Trump when he was a contestant on his "Celebrity Apprentice" reality TV show.

Since Trump's election, his wife, Patti Blagojevich, has regularly gone on Fox News to lobby the president to pardon her husband, who so far has served just over half of his prison sentence.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image