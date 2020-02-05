Conservative lays into senators for suggesting Trump learned his lesson: He has done ‘literally nothing’ to suggest that
On CNN Wednesday, conservative pundit Matt Lewis laid into Republicans like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who expressed the belief that President Donald Trump has learned from the impeachment and will no longer pursue foreign interference in elections.
“Maybe they’re hoping deep down that he will have learned his lesson, but that is the trap of hope over experience,” said Lewis. “There’s literally nothing in Donald Trump’s — not just political life, but just his life in general, that would lead you to believe that he learns.”
“I mean, first of all, all he does is win, thanks to enablers like Collins,” continued Lewis. “Why would he change? He’s never backed down, he’s never admitted, he’s never apologized. It’s deny, deny, deny. This is his M.O. It’s hard to imagine that they really believe it.”
“Remembering back in 2015, 2016, when he said he never asked God for forgiveness,” said Lewis. “Donald Trump said that. Bill Clinton, comparatively — maybe it was phony, maybe it was sincere — was much more contrite. It’s one thing to do bad things, but you can’t really forgive people if they haven’t confessed and admitted to it. Donald Trump says it was a ‘perfect call.’ There’s no reason these senators should believe that he’s going to somehow correct going forward.”
Watch below:
On the absurdity of believing that Donald Trump has "learned his lesson"… pic.twitter.com/U3XaGtcOlj
— Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) February 5, 2020
CNN
Conservative lays into senators for suggesting Trump learned his lesson: He has done ‘literally nothing’ to suggest that
On CNN Wednesday, conservative pundit Matt Lewis laid into Republicans like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who expressed the belief that President Donald Trump has learned from the impeachment and will no longer pursue foreign interference in elections.
"Maybe they're hoping deep down that he will have learned his lesson, but that is the trap of hope over experience," said Lewis. "There's literally nothing in Donald Trump's — not just political life, but just his life in general, that would lead you to believe that he learns."
"I mean, first of all, all he does is win, thanks to enablers like Collins," continued Lewis. "Why would he change? He's never backed down, he's never admitted, he's never apologized. It's deny, deny, deny. This is his M.O. It's hard to imagine that they really believe it."
CNN
CNN interview flies off the rails as Biden spokeswoman refuses to say if Iowa caucus results are legitimate
Biden campaign spokeswoman Symone Sanders got into a heated discussion with Briana Keilar on Wednesday when the CNN host asked if her campaign believed the results of the Iowa caucus were legitimate.
During her interview with Sanders, Keilar asked if she was standing by her assertions from earlier in the week that called into question the data collected by the Iowa Democratic Party about the results of the election.
Sanders, however, refused to answer her question and deflected about how badly the Iowa Democrats bungled the reporting process.
"The results we are seeing are partial results," Sanders said. "We do not have all the data, we are moving forward."
Breaking Banner
Rush Limbaugh’s 9 most appalling comments about women
If the planet manages to survive the stupidity of its dominant species, future generations will look back in astonishment on the fact that American businesses paid tens of millions of dollars each year to a swinish, cigar-smoking hatemonger who spewed stupidity, misogyny, racism, and fear to a coast-to-coast radio audience of troglodytes who prided themselves on being Dittoheads, unable to think for themselves, and perfectly content to let Rush "think" for them.