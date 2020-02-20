Quantcast
David Letterman jokes ‘enormous fellow’ Donald Trump can ‘eat the restaurant empty’

The folks over at TMZ caught up David Letterman in Los Angeles this Thursday and asked him his thoughts on which presidential candidate, Donald Trump or Michael Bloomberg, is more fun to have dinner with.

Letterman, who knows both men well, and according to the former late-night talk show host. “there’d be nothing left” on the plate.

“He’s such an enormous fellow, he would eat he restaurant empty,” Letterman said.

In regards to Bloomberg, Letterman said, “I think he eats like a bird.”

Watch:


REVEALED: Bloomberg NDA gave women a specific script to read if asked about what the company did

February 20, 2020

One of the key moments in Wednesday nights Democratic debate came when Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pressed former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg on why he won't release women from Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) that prevent them from discussing alleged wrongdoing at his companies.

President Donald Trump also used an NDA is his hush-money scheme to silence Stormy Daniels.

Warren asked Bloomberg to release the women from the agreements, "so we can hear their side of the story."

Former Vice President Joe Biden also joined in, but Bloomberg refused to allow the women to tell their story -- and couldn't even answer Warren's question about the number of women who are gagged by NDAs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin endorses Trump — and is already interfering in the election

February 20, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin is backing President Donald Trump's re-election, according to the New York Times.

It was revealed Thursday that one of the reasons President Donald Trump fired his director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, was because he briefed the House Intelligence Committee. Now it's become clear why Trump may not want Democrats to know about that briefing.

Trump trashes Fox Business host and former GOP House Speaker in bizarre Twitter rant

February 20, 2020

On Thursday, President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter, attacking RealClearPolitics columnist A. B. Stoddard, Fox Business host Neil Cavuto, and former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) in response to a TV segment that faulted his performance in the 2016 presidential debates.

"Could somebody at @foxnews please explain to Trump hater A.B. Stoddard (zero talent!) and @TeamCavuto, that I won every one of my debates, from beginning to end," Trump tweeted. "Check the polls taken immediately after the debates. The debates got me elected. Must be Fox Board Member Paul Ryan!"

https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1230611451431153666?s=21

