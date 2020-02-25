Quantcast
Democrat ‘appalled’ by classified Senate briefing on coronavirus: ‘Should have been fully open to American people’

Published

2 hours ago

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) blasted the Trump administration for withholding information about coronavirus preparations from the public.

The administration gave senators a classified briefing Tuesday morning on the virus, which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned Monday could turn into a potential pandemic unless President Donald Trump and his team took swift action.

“The Trump administration has been asleep at the wheel,” Schumer said. “President Trump, good morning, there is a pandemic of coronavirus. Where are you?”

After the briefing, Blumenthal sounded like he hadn’t been reassured by the administration — and called for more transparency.

“This morning’s classified coronavirus briefing should have been made fully open to the American people,” Blumenthal tweeted. “They would be as appalled & astonished as I am by the inadequacy of preparedness & prevention.”

