Democrat walked out of Trump’s SOTU: It is ‘like watching professional wrestling’

Watching all of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address was too much for one Democrat.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) left the speech on Tuesday and took to social media to explain his decision.

“I’ve had enough,” Ryan wrote.

“It’s like watching professional wrestling,” he explained. “It’s all fake.”

