Democrat walked out of Trump’s SOTU: It is ‘like watching professional wrestling’
Watching all of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address was too much for one Democrat.
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) left the speech on Tuesday and took to social media to explain his decision.
“I’ve had enough,” Ryan wrote.
“It’s like watching professional wrestling,” he explained. “It’s all fake.”
I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. I’ve had enough. It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake.
— Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) February 5, 2020
