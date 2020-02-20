Democrats bare fangs at Bloomberg in fiery debate
Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg endured a punishing assault in his debut Democratic presidential debate Wednesday from rivals who savaged him for parachuting in late and throwing astronomical amounts of money at the race.
The Las Vegas showdown came at a tense time in the party’s nomination race, with leftist firebrand Bernie Sanders coalescing as the frontrunner and some challengers fighting for survival.
US media magnate Bloomberg found himself targeted from the start, as candidates from Sanders to former vice president Joe Biden impugned the man whose sudden prominence in polling has scrambled the race to defeat President Donald Trump.
“Understand this: Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a fiery attack on Bloomberg.
“Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies,” she added.
Sanders hit Bloomberg hard on his vast wealth at a time of “grotesque” income inequality in America.
“Mike Bloomberg owns more wealth than the bottom 125 million Americans,” Sanders said in one of the night’s many abrasive moments. “That’s immoral.”
All eyes were on Bloomberg’s first appearance on the debate stage after spending hundreds of millions of dollars on campaign advertising.
He endured a very public vetting and struggled to highlight his roles as problem solver, businessman, city manager and philanthropist.
He found himself on the defensive when pressed to explain sexual harassment claims against him and employees, his delay in releasing his taxes and more.
Political analyst Aaron Kall of the University of Michigan said Bloomberg proved “really weak” in the face of the onslaught.
“It’ll be interesting to see… whether that’s disqualifying for a lot of people that have recently gone on his side,” Kall said.
Bloomberg at one point managed to push back forcefully against Sanders, saying if the self-declared democratic socialist is the nominee, “we will have Donald Trump for another four years.”
But Trump himself was dismissive of Bloomberg’s performance onstage.
“He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will,” the president tweeted.
– Sanders in front –
Sanders has been buoyed by a strong showing in Iowa, a New Hampshire victory and a surge in polling, with the next nominating contest in Nevada just three days away.
But establishment Democrats have begun public hand-wringing about the prospects of Sanders taking the reins of a party seeking to make Trump a one-term president.
Pete Buttigieg, the moderate young former mayor of South Bend, Indiana who scored a surprise narrow victory in Iowa, levelled a hit on both Sanders and Bloomberg with a withering critique.
“We shouldn’t have to choose between one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party out,” Buttigieg said.
A Washington Post-ABC News poll out Wednesday showed Sanders with a commanding double-digit lead nationally, at 32 percent.
Sagging former frontrunner Biden was second at 16 percent, followed by Bloomberg at 14 and Warren at 12.
Biden’s poor showing in the first two states placed him under enormous pressure to do well in Nevada and then South Carolina, which votes on February 29.
He spoke evocatively on climate change, and criticized Sanders over immigration policy and gun reform, but it remained to be seen whether it will help him in Nevada and beyond.
– Super Tuesday strategy –
While Sanders and other White House hopefuls have spent months barnstorming early states, billionaire Bloomberg jumped late into the Democratic contest.
He is going all in on so-called Super Tuesday on March 3, when 14 states including California and Texas vote on choosing a Democratic nominee.
“I have no doubt that Michael Bloomberg is reaching in his pocket right now and spending another $100 million to try to erase every American’s memory about what happened on the debate stage,” Warren told reporters late Wednesday.
While Sanders leads, Bloomberg is surging on the national stage. Two separate polls released Tuesday show him leapfrogging rivals to claim second spot behind Sanders, with Biden third.
For Warren and fellow candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar, the debate was a critical chance to convince voters that they belong in the race as it goes national.
As Democrats trained fire on one another, Klobuchar reminded candidates that their real opponent was the White House occupant.
“We have not been talking enough about Donald Trump,” she said.
2020 Election
Minnesota pastor leads campaign to try to shift evangelical vote away from Trump
MINNEAPOLIS — The Rev. Doug Pagitt jumped on stage at his former Minneapolis church with a message that he and his entourage are repeating across the country: Evangelical voters, you can stay true to your Christian faith but not vote for President Donald Trump.Their “Vote Common Good” campaign, conducted from a bright orange bus making stops at every Democratic state primary, represents the small cracks in the evangelical base that helped propel Trump into office. More than 80% of white evangelical Christians voted for Trump in 2016, and continue to support him in his bid for reelection.Pagitt... (more…)
2020 Election
GOP’s Susan Collins faces tough re-election fight as support plummets following vote to acquit Trump
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, appears to be facing the toughest election of her career, with her support plummeting in a new poll.
Collins is in a virtual tie with Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, one of four Democrats running to face the GOP incumbent, according to a new Colby College poll first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Gideon leads the Democratic field in the poll by more than 50% and is the overwhelming favorite to face the Republican in November.
2020 Election
Sanders hits Bloomberg with ‘grotesque’ statistic: Billionaire owns more wealth than bottom 125 million Americans combined
"That's wrong. That's immoral. That should not be the case when we got half a million people sleeping out on the street."
On the Democratic presidential debate stage in Las Vegas Wednesday night, Sen. Bernie Sanders cited a striking statistic to show just how "grotesque" billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg's level of wealth is, particularly in a nation struggling to combat homelessness, the student debt crisis, and other major issues.