Despite impeachment and family being targeted, Joe Biden still believes he can work with Republicans
Despite Republican senators marching in lockstep to protect President Donald Trump from impeachment over a scheme to withhold military aid from Ukraine to pressure the country into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden in order to damage Biden politically, the Democratic presidential hopeful on Monday claimed that if elected he would be able to work with the GOP.
“It hasn’t shaken my faith in being able to work with at least somewhere between seven and 15 of the Republicans who are there” in the Senate, Biden told NBC News reporter Savannah Guthrie.
Biden did not say which senators he was referring to.
Watch the full interview:
As Common Dreams reported, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said in an interview Sunday that the GOP could act to impeach a Democratic president—specifically Biden—immediately.
“Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for,” said Ernst, “because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him.'”
Trump was impeached by the House in December for an unsuccessful attempt to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s employment by Ukrainian gas giant Burisma. Congressional Republicans have stood by the president.
The former vice president’s comments on cooperation struck Guthrie as ironic given the topic of impeachment and the “certain irony” that the impeachment process has brought Hunter Biden and Burisma front and center into the news.
In response, Biden insisted that his son had done nothing wrong though he conceded the situation “set a bad image.”
“Do you think it was wrong for him to take that position, knowing that it was really because that company wanted access to you?” Guthrie asked.
Biden pushed back, saying that the NBC News journalist did not know what she was talking about and that the claims Hunter Biden got the job because of his father were “not true.”
“Don’t you think that it’s just one of those things where people think, well, that seems kind of sleazy,” Guthrie continued. “Why would he have that job if not for who his father was?”
His son got the job “because he’s a bright guy,” Biden replied.
In October, Hunter Biden told ABC News his family connections were likely the reason he was named to the board of Burisma.
“I think that it is impossible for me to be on any of the boards I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the United States,” said Hunter Biden.
2020 Election
‘Be patient. This is democracy’: Iowa’s quirky caucuses
With bursts of laughter, a faulty megaphone, cries of exasperation and some dance steps, US Democrats took their time Monday evening to kick off the election season with a curious voting system: the Iowa caucuses.
Among the nearly 1,700 sites at which they gathered in the first state to select its Democratic nominee was a high school in Des Moines.
Voters who were grouped behind the banner of their favored candidate yelled that they couldn't hear anything when an official tried to explain the voting rules.
"Please be patient. This is democracy," an organizer said, reassuringly, before starting to count the number of voters present on a basketball court at Abraham Lincoln High School.
2020 Election
Confusion as delays mar Iowa White House contest
Americans kicked off the first vote of the 2020 presidential race Monday in Iowa, but delayed results in the state's Democratic caucuses triggered hours-long waits and growing confusion on the ground.
Iowa is a closely-watched test for the frontrunners, far-left Senator Bernie Sanders and moderate former vice president Joe Biden, in the months-long process to determine who will face President Donald Trump in November.
But with organizers yet to publish any official results four hours in, the tension was palpable among caucus-goers and Democratic campaigns -- while in television studios news anchors were left filling in the blanks with guesswork.
2020 Election
How a smear against Bernie Sanders shows the right-wing strategy to foment chaos in the Democratic primary
Late last Thursday, I noticed the name “George Wallace” — that nightmarish icon of the 1960s pro-segregation movement, a man so vile he hid his wife’s cancer from her so he could exploit her politically — was trending on Twitter. Wallace died more than two decades ago, so I thought was it odd. As Twitter wants you to do, clicked. The situation was wild — people (and likely bots) were making outraged claims that Sen. Bernie Sanders had “praised” Wallace as being “sensitive” in 1972, when Sanders was running for governor of Vermont as an open socialist.