Devin Nunes’ hometown newspaper blasts ‘authoritarian’ lawmaker: ‘He should step aside’ — and get a job on Fox News

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

Rep. Devin Nunes’ war against the free press reached a new low on Tuesday when he barred The Fresno Bee from covering a major water forum in Tulare, Calif.The forum covered matters of crucial public interest. The chief executive officer of Friant Water Authority, a public agency, moderated the event. David Bernhardt, secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, also attended. Yet despite the fact that the McClatchy reporters had reserved tickets, Nunes’ staff banned them.“The Fresno Bee learned at 10 a.m. Tuesday that its reporters would not be allowed to cover the event, after receiving …

Susan Rice confronts John Bolton face to face over impeachment failure: ‘I can’t imagine withholding my testimony’

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Susan Rice confronted John Bolton face to face over his failure to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Rice, who served as former President Barack Obama's national security adviser, shared a stage Wednesday with Trump's former national security adviser at Vanderbilt University, and she confronted Bolton over keeping quiet about his concerns over Ukraine, reported The Guardian.

“I can’t imagine withholding my testimony with or without a subpoena,” Rice said. “I would feel like I was shamefully violating the oath that I took to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.”

Did Trump try to bribe Julian Assange with a pardon? Well, he won’t be impeached over it

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Surprising no one, we learned this week that Donald Trump apparently offered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for aiding in Trump's cover-up of the Russian military's hacking and theft of emails from the Democratic National Committee in 2016.

According to a bombshell report in The Daily Beast, Assange's lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, made this assertion in a London courtroom, an action rarely taken unless there's some sort of evidence to prove it. Former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher — a California Republican with close ties to Russia — was Trump's designated errand boy in the plot, which took place in 2017.

Jared Kushner wrestles control of Trump pardon process away from Bill Barr’s DOJ: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has taken the pardon process away from the Justice Department and given more direct control to son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi.

The president granted clemency Tuesday to a group of 11 political allies, Fox News regulars and others, and he has put together an informal task force overseen by Kushner to recommend and vet new candidates, reported the Washington Post.

