Devin Nunes is livid at report he helped Trump’s White House: ‘Who the hell is leaking this?’
The ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee is suing Washington, DC’s hometown newspaper.
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) announced that he was suing The Washington Post during a Friday appearance on Fox News.
“A senior U.S. intelligence official told lawmakers last week that Russia wants to see President Trump reelected, viewing his administration as more favorable to the Kremlin’s interests, according to people who were briefed on the comments,” The Washington Post reported Thursday. “Trump learned about Pierson’s remarks from Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), the committee’s ranking Republican and a staunch Trump ally, said one person familiar with the matter.”
Nunes was interviewed by Fox News personality Harris Faulkner.
“It gets worse when you have The Washington Post claim that I went to the White House,” Nunes said.
The Fresno Republican is determined to find out spoke to the newspaper.
“Look, I don’t know what planet The Washington Post is on, but they’ll have an opportunity in federal court in the next couple weeks to explain who their sources are, because I’m going to have to take them to court because I didn’t go to the White House, I didn’t talk to President Trump, Harris.”
“Who the hell is leaking this, if indeed it is true?” he asked.
Devin Nunes seems more concerned about the leaks than the Russian interference pic.twitter.com/ZcxSV5zfQb
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 22, 2020
It really doesn’t help your lawsuit if you claim the story is false and complain about the leaks that led to the story in the same answer pic.twitter.com/Xw02E6xD8N
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 22, 2020
