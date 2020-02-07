Differences between Obama and Trump at National Prayer Breakfast exposed in Jimmy Kimmel supercut video
If President Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing speech at the National Prayer Breakfast seemed different from past presidents, it was — and this supercut video shows how much.
The president took aim at his political enemies Thursday and questioned their religious faith, which stands in stark contrast to former President Barack Obama’s address at the annual prayer event, according to a video put together by “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
2020 Election
Joe Walsh pulls plug on presidential run and goes scorched earth on GOP: ‘It’s not a party — it’s a cult’
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning, former Illinois Republican Congressman Joe Walsh ended his faltering challenge to replace President Donald Trump at the head of the GOP ticket in November -- the completely trashed his party for becoming nothing less than a cult.
Following a disappointing showing in Iowa, Walsh said it was time to quit and focus his efforts on beating Trump by helping electing liberals if that is what it takes.
Speaking with host John Berman, the conservative Walsh admitted he rather see a "socialist" in the White House rather than Trump whom he called a "danger to democracy."
2020 Election
Bloomberg campaign busted for plagiarizing policy plans
Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign appears to have plagiarized portions of its policy plans from news outlets, research publications, non-profit organizations and policy groups.
An analysis by The Intercept found the campaign lifted text -- sometimes verbatim -- without attribution for policy plans on maternal health, LGBTQ equality, the economy, tax policy, infrastructure and mental health.
At least eight plans or fact sheets distributed by the Bloomberg campaign copied material from CNN, Time and CBS News, among others, as well as the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the American Medical Association, all without attribution.
What Trump’s picks for the Presidential Medal of Freedom – like Rush Limbaugh and Antonin Scalia – say about him
President Donald Trump awarded his 15th Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio commentator Rush Limbaugh on Feb. 4.
This award was notable for two reasons. First, it was controversial because Limbaugh is a polarizing political figure. And second, this marked the first time that any president awarded a Medal of Freedom during a State of the Union address.
Typically, Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremonies occur once or twice per year and provide Americans with an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of various people who have made an important contribution to U.S. culture. Because the president selects recipients with total discretion – American or otherwise, living or dead – this award also says a lot about the president himself.