‘Disgraceful’: GOP’s Thomas Massie ripped to shreds for smearing Lt. Col. Vindman

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) got hammered online for smearing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — who’s about to be pushed out of the National Security Council in apparent retaliation for his impeachment testimony.

Vindman corroborated much of the evidence about President Donald Trump’s call to his Ukrainian counterpart, saying he felt speaking up was his patriotic duty, but the Kentucky Republican called the Purple Heart recipient a “leaker” whose testimony was motivated by a personal grudge.

I’d fire him. I listened to his testimony in the SCIF. He’s a leaker, not a whistleblower. Vindman was upset that @realDonaldTrump didn’t follow the script Vindman prepared for the phone call. Current Commander in Chief doesn’t take orders from a Lt. Col.!https://t.co/a9KYrfiVFN — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 7, 2020

The White House is reportedly set to fire Vindman, now that Senate Republicans acquitted Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, and other social media users blasted Massie for slurring the Iraq War veteran.

I watched his entire testimony. I’ve rarely seen someone more willing to put his career and reputation on the line simply to speak the truth. This vengeful reaction by Republicans is disgusting. — lax americana (@JurisImprudent) February 7, 2020

This is disgraceful. The maligning of a Purple Heart recipient has to stop. Do you wake up and feel good about the hate you spread and the example you set for our children? — George Little (@georgelittledc) February 7, 2020

Try… Lieutenant Colonel Vindman. He earned his rank…show some respect. — R B (@yourdailyreid) February 7, 2020

Wait, weren’t Republicans saying they couldn’t get in the SCIF? — George Wright (@FormerArmySpox) February 7, 2020

Take a good look at yourself. Despicable — Wendy McRoberts (@wendy_mcroberts) February 7, 2020

Thomas Massie is a complete and total tool. — Ben Bert (@benschabert) February 7, 2020

Who will trump tell you to attack next? Wake up, Rep. Massie; it matters. — Desperately Seeking Truth & Justice (@WatcherBees) February 7, 2020

I think you confuse orders and advice. It’s clear our President doesn’t listen to advice. Hence our lack of strategy, policy and relationship with our allies. Also, firing people who do their job and provide unvarnished advice is a great way to be a toxic boss. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) February 7, 2020

i’d like to fire Thomas Massie this November. Who’s with me? https://t.co/1OsX5N9zR1 — curiouser and curiouser (@ealepping) February 7, 2020

