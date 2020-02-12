Quantcast
'Do something about it': Ex-Trump official scolds Murkowski for letting Trump turn the US into 'third-world country'

1 min ago

Anthony Scaramucci, the former Trump White House communications director who was fired after just 11 days on the job, had some unkind words for Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) after she issued yet another limp criticism of President Donald Trump’s efforts to meddle with the Department of Justice.

Murkowski, who last week voted to acquit the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, told reporters on Wednesday that she was disturbed to see Trump pushing the DOJ to lower its sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone, his longtime ally who was convicted on charges of perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.

“The President weighs in, all of a sudden, Justice comes back and says change the deal,” Murkowski said. “I think most people in America would look at that and say hmm, that just doesn’t look right.”

Scaramucci, a one-time Trump loyalist who has since turned into a fierce critic, scolded the senator for offering yet another sternly worded rebuke without taking any followup action.

“Then do something about it,” he wrote on Twitter. “Your refusal to call witnesses only emboldened him to increase his corruption. Our government is now functioning like a third-world country.”

White nationalists turn focus to college campuses — with a trial run at Kansas State: report

1 min ago

February 12, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The white nationalist movement, tarnished in the aftermath of Charlottesville, is repackaging its bigotry through a new mainstreaming strategy that focuses on college campuses and Trump supporters, according to a report released Tuesday by a national watchdog organization.Its first test case: a new group at Kansas State University launched by a student whose former organization was the subject of protests on campus.Known as “Groyper,” the new marketing effort is an attempt by white nationalists to rebrand under a banner that will unite what it describes as “America First con... (more…)

‘You’re on the right side of history’: Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page shows support to prosecutors who quit Roger Stone case

42 mins ago

February 12, 2020

Lisa Page, the former FBI lawyer who has endured brutally personal attacks from President Donald Trump since his election, offered a message of solidarity to four prosecutors who withdrew from Roger Stone's case.

Federal prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Jonathan Kravis and Michael Marando had urged a seven- to nine-year prison term for Stone, a longtime Trump associate and Republican political operative, for his November conviction for lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia probe.

Trump-loving conspiracy nut faces years in prison after pleading guilty to terrorism charge

45 mins ago

February 12, 2020

A follower of QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy theory that claims the president is secretly working to uncover a global pedophile ring, is facing years in prison after pleading guilty to terrorism charges.

The Arizona Republic reports that 32-year-old QAnon disciple Matthew Wright has pleaded guilty to charges of making a terroristic threat, aggravated assault, and fleeing from police.

Wright in 2018 drove a homemade armored truck and used it to block traffic on a bridge located near the Hoover Dam in Nevada. At the time of his arrest, Wright was armed with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun, and multiple magazines of ammunition. Witnesses told police that they saw Wright waving his weapons outside of his vehicle.

