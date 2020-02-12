‘Do something about it’: Ex-Trump official scolds Murkowski for letting Trump turn the US into ‘third-world country’

Anthony Scaramucci, the former Trump White House communications director who was fired after just 11 days on the job, had some unkind words for Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) after she issued yet another limp criticism of President Donald Trump’s efforts to meddle with the Department of Justice.

Murkowski, who last week voted to acquit the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, told reporters on Wednesday that she was disturbed to see Trump pushing the DOJ to lower its sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone, his longtime ally who was convicted on charges of perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.

“The President weighs in, all of a sudden, Justice comes back and says change the deal,” Murkowski said. “I think most people in America would look at that and say hmm, that just doesn’t look right.”

Scaramucci, a one-time Trump loyalist who has since turned into a fierce critic, scolded the senator for offering yet another sternly worded rebuke without taking any followup action.

“Then do something about it,” he wrote on Twitter. “Your refusal to call witnesses only emboldened him to increase his corruption. Our government is now functioning like a third-world country.”

