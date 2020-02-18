Quantcast
DOJ puts out bizarre late-night statement: AG Bill Barr ‘has no plans to resign’

Published

1 min ago

on

The Department of Justice put out a statement Tuesday evening denying that Attorney General Bill Barr would be resigning from office.

Kerri Kupec, the director of communications and public affairs at DOJ, issued the statement at 10:28 p.m. in Washington, DC.

“Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign,” Kupec announced.

The denial came after a Washington Post report that Barr was considering quitting if Trump continues to tweet about active investigations.

Thousands of former Department of Justice employees have demanded Barr resign.

