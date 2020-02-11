DOJ to change Roger Stone sentencing recommendation in wake of Trump’s Twitter tantrum: Fox News

According to Fox News reporter Jake Gibson, the United States Department of Justice is planning to lower its sentencing recommendation for convicted Trump henchman Roger Stone after President Donald Trump threw a tantrum about the DOJ recommending Stone get at least seven years in prison.

“The DOJ is changing its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, according to a Senior DOJ official,” Gibson reports. “‘The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate,’ the source said, adding the DOJ will clarify its position on sentencing later today.”

After the DOJ’s original sentencing recommendation of seven-to-nine years in prison was announced, Trump sent out a furious tweet at 2 a.m. attacking his own DOJ for its efforts to put Stone in prison.

“This is a horrible and very unfair situation,” Trump wrote in the dead of night. “The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

Stone was convicted last year on seven counts that included obstruction of justice and witness intimidation.

