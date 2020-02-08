Donald Trump was acquitted for cheating — now he wants Pete Rose in the MLB Hall of Fame

Days after being acquitted for cheating in the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump is defending disgraced former baseball player and manager Pete Rose.

In 1989, Rose received a lifetime ban from baseball for gambling on games. He is now seeking admission to the Hall of Fame despite his permanent ineligibility.

“He gambled, but only on his own team winning, and paid a decades-long price,” Trump wrote, echoing his own defense that he had done nothing wrong as he thought he was helping his team.

“Get Pete Rose into the Baseball Hall of Fame,” Trump ordered. “It’s time!”

Trump also faced a lifetime ban, in addition to being removed from office, the U.S. Senate could have also banned him from federal elections.

Both men were accused of destroying the integrity of their chosen profession, with Rose bringing into doubt the legitimacy of the game and Trump accused of bringing into question the legitimacy of election outcomes by seeking to cheat with foreign interference.

