‘Donald Trump was owned by that woman’: MSNBC anchor reveals what Pelosi mumbled to Trump

President Donald Trump was ridiculed on Monday for a new attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi that was unveiled at a reelection campaign rally in New Hampshire.

At the rally, Trump impersonated Pelosi and repeatedly complained that she distracted him by “mumbling” during his State of the Union address.

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews played a clip of the speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Nancy Pelosi was mumbling behind Donald Trump, do you know what she was mumbling? ‘I’m about to own you. I’m about to own this State of the Union, I’m about to rip this speech up!’ If she was mumbling, that’s what she was mumbling,” MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested.

“Donald Trump was owned by that woman, she stole that speech out from under him,” she added.

Watch: